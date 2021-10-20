A New HeroPress Family Member

Last summer when Cate and I were on our anniversary trip we were brainstorming about new things we could bring to the WordPress community that would really help people. Cate came up with the idea of a site that lists every single WordPress resource in the entire world. I was a little dubious at first, but she pitched it well, and I came around. We’ve spent months planning, building, starting over, and dreaming about it at night, and today we released FindItWP.com as part of the HeroPress Network.

So What Is It?

Imagine a list of every WordPress resource in the world. Every podcast, every email newsletter, every plugin, every theme, every agency for hire, every news outlet, every training site, etc. Then imagine you can search and filter it, to find exactly what you’re looking for.

Now also imagine you’re a small plugin or theme shop selling a product, struggling to get visibility an overwhelming world. You can get your item listed on an equal platform as places that have far more marketing resources.

That’s FindItWP.com.

Who Is It For?

Anyone who wants to find something, and anyone who wants to be found.

Can I Help?

Yes! The entire foundation of Find It WP is the community entering all the resources. There’s no way a single person, or even a large group could handle it. It has to be all of us or it won’t really work. Anyone can enter any resource, even if it’s not theirs. Then if the owner wants to take over the listed we’ll facilitate that. So literally EVERYONE can help, and be entering content!

So if you’re ready to be on the team, start adding resources!

Where Can I Learn More?

Cate did a wonderful post over on the HeroPress Network site, and it has TONS more information about it than I’ve written here. I highly recommend checking it out!