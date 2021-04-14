A Journey toward Freedom with WordPress – वर्डप्रेससंगै स्वतन्त्रता तर्फको यात्रामा

यो लेख नेपाली भाषामा पनि उपलब्ध छ।

“Always be thankful for what you have, many people have nothing!” – Buddha

Yes, I’m immensely grateful to be writing this essay! I’m fortunate to have had the education that gave me the capacity to aspire, get into a WordPress job, meet people from around the world, connect with Topher of HeroPress, and tell my story!

How I Landed Into a WordPress Job

My WordPress journey began by chance! Honestly, I didn’t know WordPress until I landed on a WordPress job.

Back then, I was doing my Master’s degree in Sociology and had just left my work as a school teacher. I was looking for a job that would allow me to focus on my study and pay me a decent salary.

I had a long career of over 5 years in teaching which was a full-time job. In addition to 9 AM to 5 PM work, we had to work extra hours at home – designing lesson plans, evaluating assignment works, exams, etc. – so I was finding it hard to manage time for my own study. I just needed a job that wouldn’t require me to work after office hours.

After applying to several different positions, I finally got a content writing job. Fortunately, the company turned out to be a successful WordPress development company based in Nepal (Access Keys).

Well, it’s how my WordPress story began! But it’s not the full story.

For Hope! My Family’s Struggle for Education

I come from a remote village in the hills of Nepal, not connected by any means of transportation until recently. We had to walk a minimum of an hour to go to the nearest school, from where I completed my secondary education.

But that time wasn’t just about walking hours to reach school. It was also about poverty, hardships, and the burning desire to overcome them someday!

Schools were first opened in the late 1970s in our village but my parents couldn’t even complete the lower secondary level. Pervasive poverty and lack of awareness both were responsible for it.

Time passed but our family’s financial condition was still the same. But my parents had understood that the only way out of it was education. Hence, they decided to send us to school, no matter what. Our father sometimes as a seasonal migrant worker to India, sometimes as a porter, brought us (me and my siblings) school supplies. Our mother worked day and night, managed home, family, and our farm.

After completing secondary level education, I moved to a nearby city in the guardianship of my aunt. With minimal financial support from my parents, my aunt helped me complete higher secondary school.

However, she had her own hardships. She was a single mother without any academic degree so had to work minimum-wage jobs which hardly met her and her family’s needs.

Therefore, I couldn’t simply add to her burden. And on the other side, my parents had to support my younger siblings too. So, the only choice I had, if I wanted to study further, was to support myself, for which I started teaching in a school.

Breakthrough through English Language Skills

I got my life’s first job but it wasn’t easy. I joined a private English-medium school as a teacher. But my schooling as well as the undergraduate program had been in our national language, Nepali, and not in English. We had “English” as a subject in school but the teacher taught us English in the Nepali language. We never spoke in English. Yet, my English writing was fine as I was a good student.

When I joined an English medium school as a teacher, I had no choice but to improve my English. I practiced speaking English with primary-level students. Within a year, my spoken English improved considerably.

Along with my teaching job, I continued my college. It was a super-busy schedule but was the only option I had! With my earnings, I paid my college fees, covered some of my living expenses, and also supported my family. Well, this is how I completed my Bachelor’s degree and started my Master’s degree too.

Later on, the same teaching job that I started to sustain myself enabled me to apply for an English content writing job! As of now, I’m quite confident about my English language skills but still feel hesitant when I have to talk with native speakers.

My WordPress Journey – Toward Freedom

As I stated earlier, I landed on my first WordPress job when I was looking for the type of job that would allow me free time for my study. Yes, and that’s from where my journey toward freedom began!

During my interview, I explained to the CEO of Access Keys (Arjun Singh Thakuri) about the flexibility that I need in my new job so that I could also focus well on my studies. I was hired and could join from 11 AM instead of the usual 9:30 AM after attending my classes in the morning. It was a moment of gratitude and great relief for me!

I learnt WordPress at Access Keys. First, by reading Wikipedia and other blogs on the web. Second, from Arjun sir as well as from the senior developers and the designers at the company. I used to have a lot of questions, and my team at Access Keys helped me get answers to those questions. Third, by doing. I set up a WordPress.com blog, a testing site on localhost, and tried different options.

My curiosity was definitely the driving force, but above all, ‘the way WordPress is built’ is what made it possible for someone like me (with no technical background) to understand a powerful website creation software, WordPress.

As for content writing skills, I started with list articles (theme collections). Arjun sir mentored me for my first few articles. Later, Access Keys hired an experienced SEO professional Amin Ghale who taught me more about SEO and content writing. He is a mentor cum brother to me.

When in Access Keys, I joined WordCamp for the first time – WordCamp Nepal 2015. The event was grand! I met people involved in WordPress from other companies in Nepal and abroad, heard their stories, and learnt about new innovations in WordPress!

I was truly enthralled by the event and had truly wished to give a presentation in a WordCamp someday. And I did, the very next year! I shared what I had learnt so far on the title ‘SEO Copywriting for WordPress’ at WordCamp Kathmandu 2016.

Later, I also joined a panel ‘Girls in WordPress – Story, Experience, Opportunity, and Career’ in WordCamp Biratnagar 2018 along with a dear friend Ganga Kafle and my WordPress sister Prithu Singh Thakuri. Now, looking forward to joining some international WordCamps!

About my WordPress career, I’m still in WordPress content writing.

After Access Keys, I went to ThemeGrill, another successful WordPress business in Nepal, with even more flexibility and freedom in the working hours. Sanjip Shah and Rabin Shrestha (Founders of ThemeGrill) encouraged me to learn and explore this field even more. After some time, ThemeGrill hired a few new writers and I started mentoring them.

Next, I joined Awesome Motive, the company behind the popular WPBeginner blog. In the beginning, I wrote for IsItWP and MonsterInsights blog but later also got the opportunity to write for WPBeginner. When at Awesome Motive, I got an even better opportunity to learn WordPress and marketing skills.

My supervisors Shahzad Saeed from India, Noumaan Yaqoob from Pakistan, Lauren Tharp, and Keri Lynn Engel from the United States helped me be better at my work. Above all, I was super lucky to have Syed Balkhi himself tutoring me every week on various aspects of content writing and marketing. I still remember how he explained the “success gap” over multiple calls, over weeks. He’s really a wonderful mentor!

As of now, I work with beginners who’re just starting their careers in WordPress content writing. I’m trying to help small WordPress businesses and blogs with the marketing skills I’ve acquired so far. For example, SiteSaga.com, ZakraTheme.com are some of the sites I’m currently working on. Yet, I feel there’s a lot more for me to learn!

Now, I want to make my final and important point – freedom!

First, my WordPress job allowed me the freedom to work on my time (so I could manage time for my study too). But more importantly, I meant the ‘economic freedom’.

For an individual, economic independence is a major freedom factor! Income isn’t everything, but definitely a basic aspect of human development!

My salary at my first WordPress job wasn’t high, but increments since then are cool! Plus, we can always do some extra work. For instance, after my talk at WordCamp, I got a lot of freelance work opportunities, which I did during my free time and earned some extra bucks. Then, I was able to support my family even better.

Finally, it’s the ‘feeling of freedom’ that, I have now, enabled me to share this story. I always had an ‘inferiority complex’ due to which I could never tell anyone about my family or our socio-economic background. Even if someone asked, I’d simply avoid the question or lie to them.

I’ve now overcome the situation as well as the fear of being judged. And, I believe it’s the ‘freedom’ in its truest sense.

That’s my story of freedom! Story of our freedom!

Now is Great! I Have Greater Aspiration for the Future!

Yes, now is great! I have a good career as a WordPress content writer, editor, and mentor. I also joined the MPhil degree and will soon complete it.

For the future, have greater aspirations!

I hope to continue doing what I do – teaching beginners copywriting skills and help them achieve their part of freedom. WordPress is a gift for people like me! I want to earn a Doctorate degree; not yet content being a student! I haven’t planned it yet but I really wish to do it in this life! I want to give back to my community. Our village hasn’t changed much – still struggling with poverty. Even today, most students from my village fail to complete their university degree in lack of a support system. I firmly believe education is vital to change; for individuals as well as society as a whole. So, I really wish to work on it but I’m not yet sure how! I hope time will answer!

Thanks for reading my story! Thanks, dear friend Topher for this opportunity! It’s a privilege to be sharing my story on HeroPress (feeling like a hero!). :D

Thank you to every single individual who supported my journey to this date! And, thanks to the universe for everything I have!

वर्डप्रेससंगै स्वतन्त्रता तर्फको यात्रामा

नमस्कार संसार!

तपाईंसँग जे छ त्यसैमा सदैव कृतग्य रहनु, किनकी धेरै मानिसहरू संग केहि पनि हुन्न। – बुद्ध

हो, म यो लेख लेख्दै गर्दा एकदमै खुसी र आभारि छु। म आफुलाई एकदमै भाग्यमानी ठान्दछु कि मैले जस्तोसुकै परिस्थितिमा पनि शिक्षा आर्जन गर्न पाए जसले मलाई सपना देख्न प्रेरित गर्यो, वर्डप्रेसमा काम गर्न सक्षम बनायो, संसारभरिका मानिससंग भेटघाट गर्ने अवसर दिलायो, हिरोप्रेसका टोफर संग भेत्न र मेरो कथा सबैसंग बाड्ने अवसर दिलायो।

मेरो वर्डप्रेस यात्राको शुरुवात

मेरो वर्डप्रेस यात्रा संयोगवश सुरु भएको हो। साच्चिकै भन्नुपर्दा मैले काम गर्न सुरु गर्नु भन्दा अगाडी मलाई वर्डप्रेसको बारेमा केही पनि थाहा थिएन।

त्यो समयमा म समाजशास्त्र बिषयमा मास्टर डिग्री गरिरहेकी थिएँ। समयको अभावले गर्दा भर्खरै विद्यालय शिक्षण पेशाको काम पनि छोडेको थिएं। त्यसैले म यस्तो कामको खोजीमा थिए जुन बाट राम्रो तलब र मेरो पढाईको लागि केहि समय पनि बच्न सक्थ्यो।

मैले शिक्षण पेशामा लगभग ५ बर्ष सम्म काम गरें। ती दिनहरुमा म विहान ९ बजेदेखि दिउँसो ५ बजे सम्म स्कुल पढाउथे । अनि फेरि राति अर्को दिनको कक्षाका लागि तयारी र गृहकार्य जाँच गर्दा गर्दै ठिक्क हुन्थ्यो। जसले गर्दा मलाई आफ्नो पढाई सम्हाल्न गाह्रो भइरहेको थियो। त्यसैले मलाई खासगरि अफिस समयपश्चात अरु थप काम गर्नु नपर्ने खालको काम चाहिएको थियो।

धेरै खालको जागिरहरूमा आवेदन दिएपश्चात बल्ल कन्टेन्ट राइटिङ्ग (इन्टरनेटको लागि लेख लेखन) को जागिर पाए। भाग्यवश मैले काम पाएको कम्पनी वर्डप्रेस विकासको क्षेत्रमा नेपालको एक सफल कम्पनी रहेछ (एक्सेस किइज)।

हो यसरी नै मेरो वर्डप्रेसको यात्रा सुरु भयो, तर यो नै सम्पुर्ण कथा भने हैन।

शिक्षाको लागि मेरो परिवारको संघर्ष र आशा

नेपाल को पहाडी भेगमा अवस्थित एउटा गाउँमा मेरो जन्म भएको हो जहाँ आवतजावत गर्नलाई अझैसम्मपनि भरपर्दो सडक अनि गाडीहरूको ब्यबस्था भएको छैन। हाम्रो घरबाट नजिकैको विद्यालय नै १ घण्टा को बाटो हिडेर पुग्नुपर्थ्यो र त्यहि विद्यालय बाट मैले कक्षा १० सम्म को अध्ययन पुरा गरें।

तर हाम्रो गाउँको त्यो समय घन्टौ हिड्नुपर्ने दुखका बारेमा मात्र थिएन। सर्वत्र ब्याप्त गरिवी, खानलाउनको लागि कठिन संघर्ष, र यि तमाम दुखबाट कुनै दिन मुक्त हुने प्रबल आकङ्क्षाको पनि समय थियो।

हाम्रो गाउँमा विद्यालय सन १९७० को दशक अन्त्य तिर खुले तर मेरो आमाबाबुले भने गरिवी र अशिक्षाको कारण निम्न माध्यमिक तहको शिक्षा सम्म पनि पुरा गर्न सक्नुभएन। समय बित्यो, हामि बिद्यालय जान थाल्यौ तर पनि हाम्रो परिवारको आर्थिक अवस्थामा भने कुनै सुधार आएको थिएन। तरपनि मेरा बुबाआमाले भने शिक्षाको महत्व बुझिसक्नु भएको थियो। त्यसैले उहाहरुले जस्तो सुकै अप्ठ्यारो परिस्थिति भए पनि हामी लाई विद्यालय पठाउने निधो गर्नुभयो।

आपा (राई बान्तावा भाषामा बुबा) कहिले भारततिर मौसमी कामदार को रूपमा त कहिले भरियाको रूपमा काम गर्न जानुहुन्थ्यो। अनि फर्केर आउँदा म र मेरो बहिनीहरू लाई किताब कापी र स्कुलको कपडा हरू ल्याइदिनु हुन्थ्यो। हाम्रो आमा भने रातदिन आफैं खटेर घरपरिवार, खेतिपाती र गाइबस्तु सम्हाल्नु हुन्थो।

गाउँकै बिध्यालय बाट माध्यमिक तह उत्तीर्ण गरीसके पछि म नजिकै को सहरमा फुपुसंग बस्दै पढ्न थालें। मेरो फुपुले मलाई उच्च शिक्षा हासिल गर्नमा धेरै मद्दत गर्नुभएको छ।

तर त्यो बेला उहाँको लागि पनि कठिन समय थियो। कुनै पनि शैक्षिक डिग्रि नभएको एक एकल महिलाका लागि सहरमा आफु अनि आफ्नो सन्तानलाइ पाल्नु, हुर्काउनु, पढाउनु सानो दुख थिएन। उहाँले दिनभर ज्याला मजदुरि गरेर कमाएको पैसाले बिहानबेलुका को छाक टार्न मै ठिक्क हुन्थ्यो।

त्यसैले म आफैंपनि उहाँमाथि अझ भार थपिन चाहन्नथे। फेरि अर्को तर्फ मेरो बाबाआमा ले पनि त अरु साना बहिनीहरू लाई हेर्नुपर्थ्यो। अब भने मसंग आफ्नो उच्च शिक्षालाइ निरन्तरता दिनको लागि एउटै मात्र बिकल्प थियो – आफैले कमाएर पढ्ने। यसैकारण मैले एउटा विद्यालयमा पढाउन शुरु गरें।

अङ्ग्रेजी भाषाको ज्ञानमार्फत उडान आरम्भ

मैले मेरो जीवनको पहिलो जागिर त पाए तर त्यो सोचेजस्तो सजिलो थिएन। मैले शिक्षक को रूपमा एक निजी विद्यालयमा प्रबेश गरे। तर म आफैले भने सरकारी विद्यालयमा पढेको थिए जहाँ नेपाली भाषामा पढाई हुन्थ्यो। हाम्रो कक्षामा अङ्ग्रेजी एउटा मात्र अनिवार्य विषय थियो तर त्यो पनि शिक्षकहरु ले नेपाली भाषामा नै पढाउनु हुन्थ्यो। हामीले कहिल्यै पनि अङ्ग्रेजी भाषा बोलेनौं। यधपी म राम्रो बिध्यार्थीहरु मध्यको एक थिए, जसकारण मेरो अङ्ग्रेजी लेखन भने सामान्यतया राम्रो नै थियो।

मैले अङ्ग्रेजी शिक्षकको रूपमा पढाउन थालिसके पछि भने मसंग अङ्ग्रेजी सुधार्नु भन्दा अरू कुनै उपाए थिएन। त्यसैले मैले प्राथमिक तहका बिध्यार्थीहरूसँग अङ्ग्रेजीमा बोल्न सुरु गरें। फलस्वरूप एकवर्ष भित्र मेरो अङ्ग्रेजी बोलाईमा धेरै सुधार आयो।

शिक्षण पेशासंगै मैले मेरो पढाईलाई पनि अगाडि बढाउदै लगें। त्यो बेला मेरो दैनिकि धेरै नै व्यस्त थियो, तर फेरि अर्को विकल्प पनि त थिएन। मेरो तलबले आफ्नो पढाई खर्च जुटाउँदै अलिअलि परिवार लाई पनि सहयोग गर्न थाले। हो यसरी नै मैले ब्याचलर डिग्री पुरा गरें र मास्टर डिग्री पनि शुरु गरें।

मैले आफ्नो आवश्यकता पुर्ति गर्नको लागि सुरु गरेको शिक्षण पेशाले नै मलाई अङ्ग्रेजी कन्टेन्ट राइटिङ्गको जागिरमा आवेदन दिने साहस दियो। अहिलेको कु्रा गर्ने हो भने, म मेरो अङ्ग्रेजी भाषाको बोलाई र लेखाईसंग केही हदसम्म विश्वस्त छु तर अझै पनि अङ्ग्रेजी नै मातृभाषा भएका बिदेशिहरुका अगाडि बोल्न भने केहि हिच्किचाउछु।

मेरो वर्डप्रेस यात्राः स्वतन्त्रता तिर

मैले अगाडि नै भनेको जस्तै मेरो पढाईलाई हानी नगर्ने खालको काम खोज्दै गर्दा संयोगवश वर्डप्रेसमा प्रवेश गरेको थिएँ। र यहि बाट नै मेरो स्वतन्त्रता तिर को यात्रा सुरु भएको हो।

मैले कामको लागि अन्तर्वार्ता दिँदै गर्दा नै एक्सेस किइज कम्पनीको प्रमुख (अर्जुन सिंह ठकुरी) संग आफ्नो पढाईको लागि चाहिने समयको बारेमा पनि कुरा गरेको थिएँ। उहाँले सजिलैसंग सहमति जनाउनु भयो। फलस्वरूप मैले आफ्नो बिहान को कलेज सकेर ११ बजेदेखि कार्यालय जाने भए जबकि अफिस समय भने ९ः३० बजे नै शुरु हुन्थ्यो। त्यो पल मेरो लागि कृतज्ञता र ठूलो राहतको क्षण थियो।

एक्सेस किइज कम्पनीमा काम गर्दा नै मैले वर्डप्रेस सिके। पहिलो, विकिपीडिया र अन्य ब्लग हरूलाई धेरै पढे। दोस्रो, नजानेको सानासाना कुराहरू अर्जुन सर र अरू अनुभबी कर्मचारी (डेभलपर, डिजाइनर) हरु संग सोध्थे। र उहाँ हरूले पनि धेरै सहयोग गर्नुहुन्थ्यो। तेस्रो, मैले आफैले वर्डप्रेस डटकम ब्लग स्थापना गरें, परिक्षणका लागि वेबसाइट बनाए र त्यहाँ हरेक कुरा जान्ने र बुझ्ने कोशिस गरे।

अवश्य पनि मेरो जिज्ञासु भावना नै मलाई अगाडि बढाउने शक्ती थियो। यधपी म जस्तो प्राविधिक पृष्ठभूमि नभएको ब्यक्तिलाई वेबसाइट बनाउन सक्ने शक्तिशाली सफ्टवेयर, वर्डप्रेस को बारेमा बुझाउनमा भने वर्डप्रेस आफै सरल हुनु र इन्टरनेटमा प्रशस्ट सामग्रि पाइनुको ठूलो भुमिका छ।

मैले कन्टेन्ट राइटिङ्ग गर्ने क्रमको शुरुवात भने वर्डप्रेस थिमको सुचि बनाउने लेखहरुबाट गरें। सुरूको लेखहरूमा अर्जुन सर नै मेरो सल्लाहकारको रूपमा रहनु भयो। पछि एक्सेस किइज कम्पनीले अनुभबी एसईओ विज्ञ अमिन घले लाइ नियुक्ति गर्यो र उहाँले नै मलाई धेरै कुराहरु सिकाउनुभयो। उहा मेरो गुरुका साथै दाई पनि हुनुहुन्छ।

म एक्सेस किइज कम्पनीमा काम गरिरहेकै बखत पहिलो पटक “वर्डक्याम्प नेपाल २०१५“ मा सहभागी भए। यो कार्यक्रम भव्य थियो। मैले त्यहाँ वर्डप्रेसमा काम गर्ने नेपालका तथा अन्य देशबाट आएका ब्यक्तिहरुसंग भेटें, उनीहरूको कथा सुने र वर्डप्रेसको बारेमा अझ नयाँनयाँ कुराहरु थाहा पाए।

म त्यो कार्यक्रमबाट धेरै नै प्रभावित भए र त्यतिबेलानै कुनै दिन वर्डक्याम्पमा वक्तव्य दिने अठोट गरे। नभन्दै मैले अर्को सालको “वर्डक्याम्प काठमान्डु २०१६“ मा वक्ता को रूपमा सहभागी भए र “वर्डप्रेसको लागि एसइओ कपिराईटिङ“ शिर्षक मा वक्तव्य दिए।

पछि फेरि बिराटनगर मा आयोजना भएको “वर्डक्याम्प बिराटनगर २०१८“ मा पनि सहभागी भए। यसमा म, साथी गंगा काफ्ले र प्यारी बहिनी प्रिठु शिंह थकुरीले “वर्डप्रेसमा केटीहरुः अनुभव, कथा, अवसर, र चुनौती“ शिर्षक मा छलफल गरेका थियौ। अब भने, मलाई अरु अन्तर्राष्ट्रिय वर्डक्याम्प हरूमा सहभागी हुन मन छ।

म अझै पनि वर्डप्रेस कन्टेन्ट राइटिङ्ग नै गर्छु।

मैले एक्सेस किइजमा काम गरिसके पछि नेपालको अर्को सफल कम्पनी थिमग्रिलमा प्रवेश गरे। त्यहाँ अझै धेरै काममा सौलियत र समयमा लचकता थियो। थिमग्रिल कम्पनी का संस्थापक-सन्चालक द्वय सन्जिप शाह र रबिन श्रेष्ठ सरले झन धेरै कुरा सिक्ने हौसला दिनुभयो। केही समय पछाडि कम्पनी ले नयाँनयाँ लेखकहरु ल्यायो र मैले उनीहरूलाई सिकाउन थाले।

पछि मैले अमेरिकामा अवस्थित अवसम मोटिभ कम्पनीमा पनि काम गरें। सुरु सुरुमा “इजइटडब्लुपि“ र “मन्स्टरइनसाइट्स“ ब्लगमा लेखे र पछि “डब्लुपिबिगिनर“ मा पनि लेख्ने मौका पाएं। म यसै कम्पनीमा काम गरिरहेकै बेला वर्डप्रेस र मार्केटिङ सम्बन्धि अझ धेरै कुरा जान्ने मौका पाए।

मेरो काममा सुधार आउनुमा मुख्यतया मेरो निरिक्षक साहजाद सइद (भारतबाट), नवमान याकुब (पाकिस्तानबाट), लउरेन थार्प र केरि लिन एन्जेल (अमेरिकाबाट) को धेरै ठूलो भुमिका छ। यतिमात्र हैन कम्पनीको प्रमुख शाइद बाल्खि संग काम गर्न पाउनु पनि मेरो लागि भाग्यको कुरा थियो। उहाँले मलाई प्रत्येक हप्ता कन्टेन्ट राइटिङ्ग को बारेमा बिस्तृत रुपमा सिकाउनु हुन्थ्यो। मलाई अझै याद छ उहाँले थुप्रै पटकको संवादमा “सफलताको अन्तर” को बारेमा सिकाउनु भएको थियो। उहाँ साच्चिकै राम्रो प्रशिक्षक सल्लाहकार हुनुहुन्छ।

अब अहिलेको कुरा! हाल म वर्डप्रेस लेख लेखन क्षेत्रमा भर्खर आउदै गरेका ब्यक्तिहरु संग काम गर्छु। मैले अहिलेसम्म बटुलेको अनुभवहरु को माध्यमबाट साना वर्डप्रेस विजिनेश र ब्लग लाई सहयोग गर्न खोजिरहेको छु। जस्तो कि म अहिले “साइटसागा डटकम“ र “जाक्राथिम डटकम“ मा कार्यरत छु। यधपि मेरो आफ्नै सिक्ने क्रम भने सदैब जारि नै छ।

अब भने म आफुलाइ लागेको सबभन्दा महत्वपुर्ण कुरा भन्न चाहान्छ। यो क्षेत्रमा मैले पाएको सबभन्दा महत्वपूर्ण कुरा भनेको “स्वतन्त्रता“ हो।

सर्वप्रथम त मेरो वर्डप्रेसको कामले मलाई समयको स्वतन्त्रता दिलायो। मेरो मतलब यो काम म आफुले भ्याएको समयमा गर्न सक्थे जसले गर्दा मेरो आफ्नै पढाईको लागि समय छुटाउन पाए। अनि दोस्रो कुरा भनेको “आर्थिक स्वतन्त्रता“।

आर्थिक आत्मनिर्भरता प्रत्येक व्यक्तिकालागि स्वतन्त्रता प्राप्तिको एक प्रमुख आधार हो। आम्दानी नै सबै कुरा हो भन्ने त होइन तर यो मानव विकासको एक आधारभुत पक्ष भने अवश्य पनि हो।

वर्डप्रेसमा मेरो शुरुको तलब ठिकै मात्र थियो तर यसको वृद्धि क्रमशः राम्रो हुदै गयो। उदाहरणका लागि, मैले वर्डक्याम्पमा वक्तव्य दिइसकेपछि भने मलाई अरू पनि धेरै फ्रिल्यान्सिङ्ग काम गर्ने अवसरहरू पाए जुन काम मैले खालि समयमा गर्थे र केही थप पैसा पनि कमाए। त्यसपछि मैले मेरो परिवारलाई पनि राम्ररि सहयोग गर्न थाले।

अबभने, म स्वतन्त्रता बारे अन्तिम कुरा भन्न चाहान्छु। मलाइ लाग्छ यो स्वतन्त्रताको अनुभुति नै त हो जसले मलाइ यो लेख लेख्न सक्षम बनायो। किनभने मलाइ जहिल्यै पनि लघुताबासले थिचिरहन्थ्यो र आफ्नो परिवार अनि आफ्नो सामाजिक-आर्थिक अवस्थाबारे कसैलाइ पनि भन्न सक्दिनथे या चाहान्नथे। यदि कसैले सोधिहाले पनि, म त्यो प्रश्नलाइ बेवास्ता गर्थे वा ढाटेर जवाफ दिन्थे।

अहिलेको सन्दर्भको कुरा गर्दा, मैले त्यो परिस्थिति र अरुले के सोच्छन भन्ने डर दुबैमाथि जित हासिल गरेझै लाग्छ। र मलाइ यो नै साचो अर्थमा ‘स्वतन्त्रता’ हो जस्तो लाग्छ।

यही हो मेरो स्वतन्त्रता को कथा! हाम्रो स्वतन्त्रता को कथा!

आज राम्रो छ र मसँग अझै ठुला आकांक्षाहरु छन् भविष्यको लागि!

हो, मेरो वर्तमान राम्रो छ! वर्डप्रेस कन्टेन्ट राइटर, एडिटर, र सल्लाहाकार रूपमा मेरो करियर राम्रो छ। म एमफिल डिग्री पनि गर्दैछु र छिट्टै पुरा पनि गर्नेछु।

तर अझपनि भविष्यको लागि मेरा धेरै ठुला आकांक्षाहरु छन्!

म जे गरिरहेको छु त्यसैलाई निरन्तरता दिन चाहन्छु – नयाँ लेखकहरुलाई कपिराइटिङ्गको सिप सिकाउदै स्वतन्त्रता को अनुभुति दिलाउन। म जस्तो मान्छेहरू को लागि वर्डप्रेस एक अमुल्य उपहार हो। म कुनैदिन विद्यावारिधि गर्न चाहन्छु। यसको लागि यतिबेला भने कुनै योजना बनाएको छैन तर जसरी पनि यसै जुनिमा पुरा गर्ने इच्छा छ। म मेरो समुदायलाई सहयोग गर्न चाहन्छु। हाम्रो गाउँमा अझै पनि धेरै परिवर्तन आएको छैन – गरिबीको अवस्था यथावत् नै छ। राम्रो सहयोग प्रणालीको अभावमा अहिले पनि मेरो गाउँका धेरै जसो विद्यार्थीहरु स्नातक तह सम्मको अध्ययन पुरा गर्न सम्म असमर्थ छन्। मलाइ चै ब्यक्ति र समाज सबैको परिवर्तन को लागि शिक्षा एक्दमै महत्वपुर्ण हुन्छ भन्ने कुरामा दृढ विश्वास छ। त्यसैले म यो क्षेत्रमा काम गर्न चाहन्छु, तर कसरी गर्ने भन्ने कुरा भने थाहा छैन! मलाई आशा छ, समयले मेरो प्रश्नको जवाफ अवश्य दिनेछ!

मेरो कथा पढ्नुभएको यहाँहरु सबैलाई धन्यवाद! मुख्यतः मलाई यो अवसर दिने साथी टोफर लाई धेरै धेरै धन्यवाद! हिरोप्रेसमा मेरो कथा सुनाउन पाउँदा म धेरै नै खुसि छु (आफुलाइ हिरो जस्तै महसुस गरिरहेकोछु)।

मलाई यो स्थान सम्म पुग्न मद्दत गर्ने सम्पूर्ण व्याक्तीहरूलाई धेरै धेरै धन्यवाद! मैले पाएका सम्पूर्ण चिजहरुको लागि ब्रह्माण्ड लाई धन्यवाद!