About how WordPress saved my life. – Sobre como WordPress me salvo la vida

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Hello, my name is Rita Robles Loaiza, I am a computer systems engineer and I live in Cartago, Costa Rica. Today I want to tell you a little bit about my story and how WordPress saved my life.

About the beginnings

I am the youngest of 4 siblings, and the one who for many reasons as we say here in Costa Rica “went out of the basket”. Since I was a child I had an affinity for technology, I will never forget the first time I used a computer and how my older sister taught me to use Windows 95 back in 1997 or the first time I was able to program a Lego controller in Robotics class at the age of 12. Even with that affinity at 17 years old I said I wanted to be a chef, and I refused the idea of being an engineer. When I left school and the bubble in which I was I could identify that I had a whole world ahead of me and that I had to follow one of the best pieces of advice my mom could have given me: “Try hard”.

About My First Job and Entering the University.

In 2013 I had the opportunity to start with my first job, that experience opened my mind and was my school, pure and hard about survival and behavior. This job was as an assistant in a Laboratory of chemical and microbiological analysis, the biggest WOW of my life I lived here, in the middle of test tubes, beakers, Erlenmeyer’s I realized all the potential I had, and that creativity and enthusiasm would be my two great weapons, this without knowing that my main virtue is and will be resilience. In the middle of that job and against my wishes I started to study programming, I really did not feel fulfilled even though I liked technology, the Rita of now believes that in the midst of so many changes that rejection was my defense mechanism to everything that was happening around me.

Leaving the Laboratory and the change of university

After 2 years I suffered an extremely unfair dismissal disguised as economic problems in the company, after many years I understood that they did me a favor and that this action gave me the wings I needed to join the world of technology, while that happened to me and in the middle of my search for the true taste for what I was studying, I changed University, what a decision, so far has been the best I have taken in terms of education, thanks to that change I found what I really liked and was a breeding ground to achieve complete engineering. Finally, after all this, I was incorporated in different organizations with various roles focused on technology.

Rita turned to dust and ashes.

After a while and finishing my career, I decided to start my own business and entrepreneurship journey with 2 friends. Together we founded a boutique technology and innovation company, in the midst of our business empiricism we managed to meet many people and develop many projects, it was here where I had my first approach with WordPress in a meetup organized by the community of San Jose. At a certain point, my 2 friends abandoned the project and I decided to continue alone (big mistake), the company kept growing, I kept building many more projects, I incorporated more people until everything blew up in my face, it was absolutely unsustainable, and alone, without a job, and without any hope I became dust and ashes believing that I could not get up.

Teaching as a weapon of defense

In 2018, the career director of the University where I studied contacted me to offer me the opportunity to be a Database teacher. I refused, believing that I did not have enough skills to assume that role, that thought was a product of everything that was happening with entrepreneurship, my director insisted, and I accepted, and that was how on May 19, 2018 I taught my first university class. From that moment until now, 5 years later, I can say that it was one of the smartest decisions I could make, teaching opened the doors to the possibility of rebirth, rebuilding myself and learning from my students. It was the university that in times of difficulties made me grow and get up from everything that was happening, it was here where I understood that resilience is and will be my greatest virtue.

WordPress before my eyes

In 2019, in a meeting of a women’s collective, I met the person who pushed me the most in this world, my great friend Ericka, she invited me to go to meetups of the WordPress San Jose community, I knew I had to make an extra effort to just limit myself to go to Meetups, so thanks to her and everything she told me about WordPress I took the initiative to look for tutorials and start learning on my own. It was in this year where I developed my first project with WordPress and opened the doors to one of the career paths that have made me feel happy and fulfilled.

WordPress saved my life

Excited by that project, I continued studying and getting involved in the community, participating in meetups, and organizing WordCamps, to the point that this year 2023 I had the opportunity to be Lead Organizer of WordCamp San Jose 2023. In 2019 in the midst of so much uncertainty came to me a job ad in GreenGeeks web hosting in the role of WordPress Specialist, without any expectation I sent my resume until I got the pleasant surprise that I was hired in February 2020.

WordPress and the COVID-19 pandemic

It was thanks to this opportunity that I fully potentiated my taste and career towards WordPress, managing to get many projects for Foundations and NGOs in which through WordPress we can reach many interested people. It was also in this instance in which I managed to participate for the first time as a speaker at a WordCamp, this nourished my love for WordPress and the desire to continue sharing with all the people who have the same passion.

WordPress changed my life, put it in order and gave me guidelines to grow personally and professionally, the opportunity that the Universe gave me is called WordPress and all my life I will be grateful for that.

Rita’s Work Environment We asked Rita for a view into her development life and this is what she sent! AOC Monitor 24 inch WordCamp San Jose Water Bottle This was the gift given to the speakers at WordCamp San José 2022. Fififo Condensor Microphone It is a Fififo condenser microphone. Targus Keyboard I currently use a Targus keyboard and mouse, however I want to buy an apple magic. Targus Mouse I currently use a Targus keyboard and mouse, however I want to buy an apple magic. Alex Vause Funko Pop It is Alex Vause from the series Orange is the new black. Logitech Brio 4K Logitech Brio 4K Harry Potter Funko Pop Harry Potter Funko Pop Gryffindor Mug Gryffindor Mug 16 Inch Macbook pro HeroPress would like to thank Draw Attention for their donation of the plugin to make this interactive image!

Sobre como WordPress me salvo la vida

Escucha el ensayo de Rita con su propia voz

Hola, mi nombre es Rita Robles Loaiza, soy Ingeniera en sistemas de computación y vivo en Cartago, Costa Rica. Hoy quiero contarles un poco sobre mi historia y como WordPress me salvo la vida.

Sobre los inicios

Soy la menor de 4 hermanos, y la que por muchas razones como decimos aquí en Costa Rica se “salió del canasto”. Desde que era niña tuve afinidad por la tecnología, jamás olvidare la primera vez que utilice una computadora y como mi hermana mayor me enseñó a utilizar Windows 95 allá por 1997 o la primera vez que pude programar un controlador de Lego en la clase de Robótica a los 12 años. Aun con esa afinidad a los 17 años decía que quería ser chef, y me negaba a la idea de ser Ingeniera. Cuando Sali del colegio y de la burbuja en la que me encontraba pude identificar que tenía todo un mundo por delante frente a mis ojos y que debía seguir uno de los mejores consejos que mi mamá me ha podido dar: “Esfuérzate”.

Sobre Mi primer trabajo y el ingreso a la Universidad

En el 2013 tuve la oportunidad de iniciar con mi primer empleo, definitivamente esa experiencia abrió mi mente y fue mi escuela, pura y dura sobre la sobrevivencia y el comportamiento. Este empleo fue como asistente en un Laboratorio de análisis químicos y microbiológicos, el mayor WOW de mi vida lo viví aquí, en medio de tubos de ensayo, beakers, erlenmeyers me di cuenta de todo el potencial que tenía y que la creatividad y el entusiasmo serian mis dos grandes armas, esto sin saber que mi principal virtud es y será la resiliencia. En medio de ese empleo y contra mis deseos empecé a estudiar programación, en serio no me sentía plena a pesar de que me gustaba la tecnología, la Rita de ahora cree que en medio de tantos cambios ese rechazo era mi mecanismo de defensa ante todo lo que sucedía a mi alrededor.

La Salida del Laboratorio y el cambio de Universidad

Después de 2 años sufrí un despido sumamente injusto disfrazado de problemas económicos en la empresa, después de muchos años entendí que me hicieron un favor y que esa acción me dio las alas que necesitaba para incorporarme laboralmente en el mundo de la tecnología, mientras me sucedía eso y en medio de mi búsqueda por el verdadero gusto hacia lo que estaba estudiando, me cambie de Universidad, vaya decisión, al momento ha sido la mejor que he tomado en temas de educación, gracias a ese cambio encontré lo que realmente me gustaba y fue caldo de cultivo para lograr completar la ingeniería. Finalmente, después de todo esto, me fui incorporando en distintas organizaciones con diversos roles enfocados en tecnología.

Rita convertida en polvo y cenizas

Después de un tiempo y terminando mi carrera decidí iniciar el viaje al negocio propio y el emprendimiento con 2 amigos. Juntos fundamos una empresa boutique de tecnología e innovación, en medio de nuestro empirismo en negocios logramos conocer a muchas personas y desarrollar muchos proyectos, fue aquí donde tuve mi primer acercamiento con WordPress en un meetup organizado por la comunidad de San José. En un momento determinado, mis 2 amigos abandonaron el proyecto y yo decidí continuar sola (grave error), la empresa siguió creciendo, seguí construyendo muchos más proyectos, incorpore más personas hasta que todo exploto en mi cara, era absolutamente insostenible, y sola, sin empleo, y sin esperanza alguna me convertí en polvo y cenizas creyendo que no podía levantarme.

La docencia como arma de defensa

En el 2018, el director de carrera de la Universidad en la cual estudie me contacto para ofrecerme la oportunidad de ser profesora de Bases de Datos. Yo me negué, creyendo que no tenía las habilidades suficientes para asumir ese rol, ese pensamiento era producto de todo lo que estaba sucediendo con el emprendimiento, mi director insistió y yo acepté, y así fue como el 19 de mayo del 2018 impartí mi primera clase universitaria. Desde ese momento hasta ahora, 5 años después, puedo decir que fue una de las decisiones más inteligentes que pude tomar, la docencia me abrió las puertas a la posibilidad de renacer, reconstruirme y aprender de mis estudiantes. Fue la universidad la que en tiempos de dificultades me hizo crecer y levantarme de todo lo que estaba sucediendo, fue aquí donde entendí que la resiliencia es y será mi mayor virtud

WordPress ante mis ojos

En el 2019, en una reunión de un colectivo de mujeres, conocí a la persona que más me impulso en este mundo, mi gran amiga Ericka, ella me invito a ir a meetups de la comunidad de WordPress San José, yo sabía que debía hacer un esfuerzo adicional a solamente limitarme a ir a Meetups, así que gracias a ella y todo lo que me contaba sobre WordPress tome la iniciativa de buscar tutoriales y empezar a aprender por mi cuenta. Fue en este año donde desarrolle mi primer proyecto con WordPress y abrir las puertas a uno de los caminos laborales que más me han hecho sentir feliz y plena.

WordPress salvo mi vida

Emocionada por ese proyecto, seguí estudiando e involucrándome en la comunidad, participando en meetups y organizando WordCamps, a tal punto que este año 2023 he tenido la oportunidad de ser Lead Organizer del WordCamp San José 2023. En el 2019 en medio de tanta incertidumbre llego a mi un anuncio de empleo en GreenGeeks web hosting en el rol de WordPress Specialist, sin expectativa alguna envié mi currículo hasta llevarme la grata sorpresa que me contrataron en febrero del 2020.

WordPress y la pandemia del COVID-19

Fue gracias a esta oportunidad que potencialice completamente mi gusto y carrera hacia WordPress, logrando conseguir muchos proyectos para Fundaciones y ONG en los cuales por medio de WordPress podemos llegar a muchas personas interesadas. También fue en esta instancia en la cual logre participar por primera vez como speaker en un WordCamp, esto alimento mi cariño hacia WordPress y el deseo de poder seguir compartiendo con todas las personas que tenemos esta misma pasión.

WordPress cambio mi vida, la puso en orden y me dio pautas para crecer personal y profesionalmente, la oportunidad que me dio el Universo se llama WordPress y toda mi vida estaré agradecida por eso.