Being a freelancer can be the most stable thing in Taco land

Este ensayo también está disponible en español.

I am a very lucky person. I studied software engineering at a private university, I’m white, straight, handsome, and I live in Taco land.

I could have easily joined a multinational but there was always something that stopped me. It was probably that I felt I didn’t fit into the office world.

My friends became engineers looking to create video games. Someone succeeded there, but then the company where he worked was closed. All I knew was that I wanted to do something with computers and graphics. You study the closest thing to what you have in your head but the reality is always different.

I like programming but I am not passionate about it. I’m in love with visuals, so creating web pages with a platform as friendly as WordPress fit perfectly with my profile. Since I like to write and join puzzles, plugins and now Gutenberg blocks have made literally everything fit in my work.

Working for projects instead of for a single company has given me the opportunity to see many worlds.

The word WordPress has given me a lot in life

Like when a client found me on Google searching for a specialist WordPress developer to ensure that a film festival website was always online.

With WordPress magical things can happen, such as getting to know Brazil thanks to this project and since I had continuity, they looked for me again for the next edition to go back in person.

But then you learn some business.

I put the condition that they also pay the plane ticket to my then girlfriend. I threw in such a condition thinking that they would not do it, but it was accepted.

And you think: budgets must be exercised and the peace of mind of having someone in person is worth more than you think.

With WordPress, every time you give it comes back to you

Like when in 2013 I opened the help group on Facebook: WordPress Guadalajara and by sharing bits of my daily knowledge, people began to position me as the person they should turn to.

It is not that you share knowledge for the benefit, but somehow it always multiplies. In the community you meet people who inspire you and who make you reflect on where you stand and thanks to whom.

I want to talk now about my wife, she is also white and privileged. She did not finish university because she has always been rather self-taught, she dropped out when she realized that the level was not what she was looking for, so she found great teachers outside. She sells her drawings and for a long time she made more money than me.

Besides life, money is something we share. I sold her website to her ten years ago and she is the most talented artist I know, you should meet her.

One day an acquaintance dared to ask me what it felt like for her to pay the bills. When you are young it makes you want to argue with everyone. What makes me laugh is that at some point my wife is going to make a lot more money than me again. In the meantime it’s nice to move forward together in Taco Land.

As time goes by, you realize that it is a good idea to choose your battles. And that there are things that you can achieve little by little if you have enough continuity.

For many years they asked me if I continued making web pages, or if that making pages was still profitable…

Making web pages is a fundamental part of my life. Along with the tacos, my dogs and my wife.

It seems that if you offer a good service, making web pages turns out to be more stable than working for any multinational. So it has been for me.

Even in the pandemic I have had more clients than ever, of course, helped by a great team such as my partner and star web designer, Nina, who taught me how specialists who work independently for the common good can join together.

Ser freelancer puede ser lo más estable en el país de los tacos

Soy una persona con mucha suerte. Estudié una ingeniería de software en una universidad privada, soy blanco, heterosexual, guapo y vivo en el país de los tacos.

Fácilmente pude unirme a una multinacional pero siempre hubo algo que me lo impidió. Probablemente fue que sentía que no encajaba en el mundo de las oficinas.

Mis amigos se hicieron ingenieros buscando crear videojuegos. Por ahí uno lo logró pero luego cerraron la empresa donde trabajaba. Yo lo único que sabía era que quería hacer algo gráfico con computadoras. Uno estudia lo más parecido a lo que tiene en su cabeza pero la realidad siempre es otra.

Me gusta la programación pero no me apasiona. A mí me enamoras con lo visual y la creación de páginas web con una plataforma tan amigable como WordPress encajó perfecto con mi perfil. Como me gusta redactar y unir rompecabezas, los plugins y ahora los bloques de Gutenberg han hecho que literalmente todo encaje en mi trabajo.

Trabajar por proyectos en vez de para una sola empresa me ha brindado la oportunidad de conocer muchos mundos.

La palabra WordPress me ha dado mucho en la vida

Como cuando una clienta me encontró en Google buscando a un desarrollador especialista en WordPress para garantizar que el sitio web de un festival de cine estuviera siempre en línea.

Con WordPress pueden pasar cosas mágicas, como conocer Brasil gracias a este proyecto y si tienes continuidad, que te vuelvan a buscar para la siguiente edición y volver a ir presencialmente.

Pero entonces aprendes de negocios.

Puse la condición de que también le pagaran el boleto de avión a mi en ese entonces novia. Yo solté esa condición pensando que no lo harían, pero sí se logró.

Y piensas: los presupuestos se deben de ejercer y la tranquilidad de tener a alguien presencial vale más de lo que uno cree.

Con WordPress cada vez que das se te regresa

Como cuando en 2013 abrí el grupo de ayuda en Facebook WordPress Guadalajara y al compartir pedacitos de mis conocimientos diarios la gente me fue ubicando como la persona a la que debían de acudir.

No es que compartas por el beneficio, pero de alguna manera este se va multiplicando. En la comunidad conoces gente que te inspira y que te hace reflexionar sobre dónde estás parado y gracias a quien.

Quiero hablar ahora de mi esposa, ella también es blanca y privilegiada. No terminó la universidad porque siempre ha sido más bien autodidacta, se salió cuando se dio cuenta de que el nivel no era lo que buscaba, pero tuvo grandes maestros por fuera. Vende sus dibujos y por mucho tiempo hacía más dinero que yo.

Además de la vida, el dinero es algo que compartimos. A ella le vendí su sitio web hace diez años y es la artista más talentosa que conozco, deberías de conocerla.

Una vez un conocido se atrevió a decirme que qué se sentía que ella me mantuviera. Cuando eres joven te dan ganas de discutir con todo mundo. Lo que me da risa es que es muy probable que en algún momento mi esposa vaya a hacer mucho más dinero que yo de nuevo. Pero es bonito avanzar juntos en el país de los tacos.

Conforme pasa el tiempo te das cuenta de que es buena idea elegir tus batallas. Y que hay cosas que puedes lograr poco a poco si tienes la continuidad suficiente.

Por muchos años me preguntaban si seguía haciendo páginas web, o que si eso de hacer páginas era todavía algo que dejara dinero…

Hacer páginas web es una parte fundamental de mi vida. Junto con los tacos, mis perritas y mi mujer.

Pareciera que si ofreces un buen servicio, hacer páginas web resulta ser más estable que trabajar para cualquier multinacional. Así lo ha sido para mí.

Incluso en la pandemia he tenido más clientes que nunca, claro, ayudado de un gran equipo de trabajo como lo es mi socia y diseñadora web estrella, Nina, quien me enseñó sobre cómo pueden unirse especialistas que trabajen de forma independiente por un bien común.