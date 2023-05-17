Exploring the Essence of Community – Explorando la esencia de la comunidad

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Hi, I’m Ericka Barboza, I’m a computer engineer, I was born in Costa Rica and it’s been my home since always. I love nature, plants and bird watching. I enjoy hiking and love going to the beach.

When I look back and realize that 7 years have passed since I started this journey with WordPress and its community. I realize that time is fleeting.

How I found the WordPress Community

I discovered WordPress in 2006, when I was working as a Web Developer for a digital production services company in Costa Rica. At that time, I created my first blog and as part of my job I had to make modifications to websites made with WordPress. I found it very easy to use.

However, life took me in a different direction and I followed another career path. I started working in other companies, I worked for a bank and a consulting company, both jobs were not related to WordPress.

In 2014, I made the decision to become a freelance worker as a web developer in the area of web development and design. I have always been passionate about this field, so I decided to leave my stable job to follow my dream. I wanted to have a better quality of life and more free time to enjoy the days, away from the four walls of an office.

In that same year, I started working on projects in Drupal, which is another CMS. I also got to know this lovely community and began participating as a volunteer in Drupal Camps.

I loved the idea of belonging to a community of people with common interests and a desire to help others.

In 2016, I heard that the first WordCamp San Jose Costa Rica was going to be held. So, I approached the group of organizers to offer my help. I felt that I had the experience to contribute to the organization of the event because I had already participated as a volunteer in Drupal Camps, and I thought it was a great idea to collaborate with this amazing community as well.

And that’s how my journey in the WordPress Community began. I have been an organizer of 4 WordCamps in my country, Costa Rica (2016-2017-2018-2019) in different roles, including Lead Organizer in 2018. And this year, 2023, I joined the organizing team again and I am very excited about it.

Being an organizer of a WordCamp was one of the most beautiful experiences I have ever had. It’s a job where you not only volunteer your time to make sure everything goes well, also you put all your heart into the community.

Once I joined the WordPress Community, there was no turning back. I became more and more involved, and as I learned more, I realized that I wanted to know even more. Being a volunteer in this beautiful community has been one of the best things that has happened to me in my professional journey.

What I love most about WordPress – Community

I always tell people that what I love the most about WordPress is its community. From day one, I have found friendly and helpful people who are always willing to share their knowledge and experience. Being part of this community has allowed me to learn new things and tips, and I feel a great sense of belonging to a group of like-minded people with common interests and goals.

Since 2016, I have not only been an organizer, but also an enthusiastic volunteer in the WordPress Community. As a result, I have had the privilege of volunteering at some international WordCamps.

I have to admit, one of my favorite things about WordCamps is the afterparties.

It’s that moment when we all come together to network, relax, and even sing karaoke. During the pandemic, I missed the hugs and connections with both old and new friends I made at these events. I am so happy that they are coming back!

In 2017, I attended my first WordCamp abroad, WordCamp Managua in Nicaragua. I had never been to Nicaragua before and I thought it would be a great opportunity to explore its natural beauty while attending the event. There, I met friendly members of the Nicaragua WordPress Community. I still keep in touch with them and I deeply admire.

The following year, in 2018, I had a dream of traveling to another WordCamp, but this time even further away from my home country and in a different language. I wanted to experience the global WordPress Community and see for myself how it operated. That’s why I decided to purchase a ticket and travel to WordCamp Miami 2018. It quickly became one of my favorite camps and holds a special place in my heart.

WordCamp Miami showed me the other side of the WordPress Community, one that extended far beyond my country’s borders.

I learned that there were many more people around the world who were doing wonderful work for the community, and that they possessed great talents and expertise to share. There is a whole world out there waiting to be explored.

During WordCamp Miami, I also had the opportunity to meet companies that sponsored the event, and that’s where I met GreenGeeks Web Hosting. I now work for them as part of the marketing team. Thanks to my job, I have been able to attend many WordCamps around the world, not only as a sponsor, but also as a volunteer and speaker.

I am also passionate about being a volunteer at KidsCamp, which is like a camp just for kids that takes place as part of WordCamps. In 2019, I participated as an organizer for the KidsCamp at WordCamp San Jose Costa Rica.

It was a wonderful experience seeing all those smiling faces of the kids, and I was able to bring my own nephews to participate, which is something I will never forget and will always treasure in my heart.

Before everything fell apart with the pandemic in 2020, I had the opportunity to attend WordCamp Miami 2020 as a KidsCamp volunteer and Team Leader. I loved the opportunity to volunteer in another country and learned so much from the kids. It was the last thing that the WordPress community gave me before entering the pandemic, and I would do it all over again.

KidsCamp – WordCamp San Jose Costa Rica 2019

I keep growing with WordPress

I am grateful to WordPress and the community for all the professional growth I have acquired in almost 7 years and still counting.

My job at GreenGeeks has allowed me to travel to different WordCamps around the world, which has given me the opportunity to meet wonderful people and discover new opportunities.

If it weren’t for my active involvement in the community and my attendance at events outside of my country, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to know this great company, which also shares the love for WordPress and its community. I am excited to continue growing alongside this community and see what new challenges and opportunities arise in the future.

In the last few years, since 2020, I’ve been dedicated to running workshops for underrepresented groups in the WordPress community. Together with Jill Binder, Leader of the Diverse Speaker Training group and #WPDiversity, we have run workshops in Latin America specifically for women in the WordPress Community.

This initiative has been incredibly motivating for me, as my goal is to support more women becoming speakers at WordCamps and becoming visible in the world of WordPress and technology as a whole.

It drives me even more to reach women in other communities in different countries and languages, and thanks to the translation of documentation into Spanish, we’ve taken an important step forward. Working alongside Jill on this project has been one of the best things I’ve found in this wonderful community.

WordPress Speaker Workshop for Women Voices in Latin America – Costa Rica 2022

This journey through WordPress continues to grow, making me stronger and filling my heart with joy.



I would like to express my gratitude to Topher for giving me the opportunity to share my story. Writing this has allowed me to relive many moments and I appreciate all those who took the time to read it.

Until next time!

Explorando la esencia de la comunidad

¡Hola! Soy Ericka Barboza y soy Ingeniera Informática. Nací en Costa Rica, y este ha sido mi hogar desde siempre. Me apasiona la naturaleza, especialmente las plantas y observar las aves. Disfruto mucho caminar por la montaña y me encanta ir a la playa.

Cuando miro atrás y caigo en cuenta que han pasado 7 años desde que comencé este viaje por WordPress y su comunidad, me hace consciente de lo fugaz que puede ser el tiempo.

Cómo encontré a la Comunidad de WordPress

Descubrí WordPress en el año 2006 cuando trabajaba como Desarrolladora Web para una empresa de servicios de producción digital en Costa Rica, en ese entonces, creé mi primer blog y como parte de mi trabajo tenía que hacer modificaciones a sitios web hechos con WordPress, me pareció muy fácil de usar.

Luego, por cosas de la vida, seguí otro camino profesional y comencé a trabajar como Analista en Sistemas en otras empresas, trabajé para un banco y en una empresa de consultoría, en las cuales ninguna tenía nada ver con WordPress.

En el año 2014, tomé la decisión de convertirme en trabajador independiente como Web Developer en el área de desarrollo y diseño web, siempre me ha apasionado este mundo, por lo que decidí dejar mi empleo estable para seguir mi sueño.

Quería tener una mejor calidad de vida y más tiempo libre para disfrutar de los días, lejos de las cuatro paredes de una oficina.

En ese mismo año, comencé a realizar proyectos en Drupal, otro CMS. Tuve la oportunidad de conocer su bonita comunidad. Comencé a participar en los Drupal Camp como voluntaria y me gustó mucho la idea de pertenecer a una comunidad con personas con intereses en común y deseos de ayudar a los demás.

Para el año 2016, escuché que se iba a realizar el WordCamp San Jose Costa Rica por primera vez, y fue donde me acerqué al grupo de organizadores para ofrecerles mi ayuda, sentía que tenía la experiencia para contribuir con la organización del evento porque ya había participado como voluntaria en los Drupal Camp, y pensé que era muy buena idea también colaborar con esta gran comunidad.

Fue así como comenzó mi viaje por la comunidad de WordPress. He sido organizadora de 4 WordCamps en mi país Costa Rica (2016-2017-2018-2019) en distintos roles, en el año 2018 como Lead Organizer. Y este año, 2023, me volví a unir al equipo de organización y estoy muy emocionada.

Ser organizadora de un WordCamp, ha sido una de las experiencias más bonitas que he vivido, es un trabajo en el cual no solo pones tu tiempo de forma voluntaria para que todo salga de maravilla, sino que también le pones todo tu corazón hacia la comunidad.

Una vez que entré a la comunidad de WordPress, ya no pude dar vuelta atrás, cada vez me involucraba más, estaba enamorada y entre más conocía me daba cuenta que quería saber más. Ser voluntaria en esta bella comunidad ha sido una de las mejores cosas que me ha pasado en mi camino profesional.

Lo que más amo de WordPress – Comunidad

Todo el tiempo le digo a las personas que lo que más me gusta de WordPress, es su comunidad, siempre encuentras personas amigables con deseos de ayudarte, aprendes cosas nuevas y tips del mundo de WordPress, me encanta el significado de comunidad, el sentido de pertenencia a un grupo con intereses y propósitos en común.

Desde el año 2016, además de ser organizadora siempre he amado contribuir como voluntaria y es por eso que también he tenido el privilegio de ser voluntaria en varios WordCamp internacionales.

Debo confesar que también me gustan mucho los afterparty de los WordCamp, ese momento donde todos hacemos networking, nos relajamos y hasta cantamos Karaoke, esa es una de las partes que más extrañaba con la pandemia, los abrazos, la conexión con los viejos y los nuevos amigos que haces en estos eventos, ¡me alegra mucho que regresarán!

Mi primer WordCamp en el exterior fue el WordCamp Managua 2017, que se realizó en Nicaragua, nunca había estado en Nicaragua, a pesar de ser nuestro país vecino, así que me dije, porque no ir y conocer de paso ese país con su gran belleza natural.

Conocí a amigables personas de la comunidad de WordPress Nicaragua, con los cuales conservo la comunicación y a los cuales les tengo también mucha admiración.

En el año 2018, mi sueño era poder viajar a otro WordCamp pero más lejos todavía de mi país y en otro idioma, quería vivir esa experiencia, quería ver cómo era la comunidad global de WordPress, y por eso decidí comprar mi boleto e ir rumbo al WordCamp Miami 2018.

Sin duda, WordCamp Miami es por mucho de mis camps preferidos y al cual le tengo un cariño muy especial, porque fue el camp que me mostró la otra cara de la comunidad de WordPress, la de saber que esa comunidad no solo existe en mi país, sino que hay muchas más personas alrededor del mundo que hacen un trabajo maravilloso por la comunidad, esas personas con gran talento y capacidad para transmitir mucho de su conocimiento, hay todo un mundo allá fuera esperando ser explorado.

En ese camp, también tuve la oportunidad de conocer a empresas que patrocinaban el evento y fue ahí donde conocí a GreenGeeks Web Hosting, la empresa para la cual trabajo como parte del equipo de Marketing.

Gracias a mi trabajo en GreenGeeks he podido asistir a muchos WordCamp alrededor del mundo, no solo como patrocinadora en los eventos, sino también he podido coloborar como voluntaria y expositora también.

Otra de las cosas que me apasiona es ser voluntaria del KidsCamp, que es como un campamento solo para niños que se realiza dentro de los WordCamp. En el 2019 participé como organizadora del KidsCamp en el WordCamp de San José Costa Rica, fue una experiencia maravillosa, ver las caras sonrientes de todos esos niños es algo que te llena el corazón y también pude llevar a mis sobrinos a participar y es algo que nunca olvidaré, lo atesoraré en mi corazón.

En el año 2020, antes de que todo se derrumbara con la pandemia, tuve la oportunidad de asistir al WordCamp Miami 2020, como voluntaria del KidsCamp, como líder de equipo, amé la oportunidad de ser voluntaria en otro país, aprendí muchísimo de los niños y lo volvería a hacer, fue lo último que me dejó la comunidad antes de entrar en pandemia.

KidsCamp – WordCamp San Jose Costa Rica 2019

Continúo creciendo con WordPress

Agradezco a WordPress y a la Comunidad por todo el crecimiento profesional y espiritual que he adquirido en estos 7 años y sigo contando.

Gracias a WordPress y su comunidad, mi vida profesional y personal ha mejorado significativamente en estos 7 años. Mi trabajo en GreenGeeks me ha permitido viajar a diferentes WordCamps alrededor del mundo, lo que me ha dado la oportunidad de conocer personas maravillosas y descubrir nuevas oportunidades.

Si no hubiera sido por mi participación activa en la comunidad y mi asistencia a eventos fuera de mi país, no habría tenido la oportunidad de conocer esta gran compañía, que también comparte el amor por WordPress y su comunidad. Estoy emocionada por seguir creciendo junto a esta comunidad y ver qué nuevos retos y oportunidades se presentan en el futuro.

En los últimos años, desde el 2020 en adelante, me he comprometido en la realización de talleres para grupos poco representados en la comunidad de WordPress. Junto con Jill Binder, líder del Grupo de Formación de Oradores Diversos y #WPDiversity.

Hemos llevado a cabo varios talleres en Latinoamérica, específicamente para mujeres de la comunidad de WordPress. Esta iniciativa me ha motivado muchísimo, ya que mi objetivo es apoyar a que más mujeres sean expositoras en los WordCamp y Meetups de la comunidad y que se visibilicen en el mundo de WordPress y la tecnología en general.

Me impulsa aún más poder alcanzar a mujeres en otras comunidades de diferentes países e idiomas, y gracias a la traducción de la documentación a español, hemos dado un paso importante. Trabajar junto a Jill en este proyecto ha sido una de las mejores cosas que he encontrado en esta maravillosa comunidad.

WordPress Speaker Workshop for Women Voices in Latin America – Costa Rica 2022

En definitiva, mi viaje en WordPress sigue en constante evolución, haciéndome cada vez más fuerte y llenando mi corazón de alegría.

Quiero expresar mi agradecimiento a Topher por brindarme la oportunidad de compartir mi historia, ya que me ha permitido revivir muchos momentos al escribirla. También, agradezco a todos aquellos que han tomado el tiempo para leerla.

¡Nos vemos!