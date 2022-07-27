Finding My Place In The World

Tämä kirjoitus on luettavissa myös suomeksi.

Here is Timi reading his own story aloud.

From a young age, I’ve been interested in computers. That probably comes from our family tree, as my grandad was a home appliance repairer and father has had a career related to the Internet since the early 2000s dot-com boom.

I remember looking at schematics of different household appliances at our grandad’s repair shop. Thinking how on earth the television game shows, where you could send a text message to “throw” a ball towards the goal on the virtual background behind the host, do work. Spending time at the computer, going thru different websites and being impressed by those. Father being head of e-commerce for a hairdressing industry chain and seeing the growth of e-commerce during the mid-2000s.

At that time I was in primary school and didn’t understand much of what all that was about. And surely wouldn’t have even guessed that someday I would have a career in IT.

Getting familiar with the Internet

Sure, back in the days, you had MySpace, virtual horse stables, guestbooks, IRC-Galleria, and different “website builders”… everyone explored the possibilities of these tools and technologies. You almost weren’t cool if you didn’t. So of course I built a few websites mainly just for fun, like almost everyone else of my age at that time. I also purchased my first domains and made a few sites public. One of those, for a scout group, was “coded” with excel. That’s how I started learning HTML and CSS.

When secondary school started, I did get really interested in sewing, and light-and-audio equipment for live productions. And politics.

Copyright, patent law, freedom of information and net neutrality were hot topics around that time in Finland.

I felt that the Internet I had grown with, was threatened. The Pirate Party movement had just landed in Finland and they were defending everything I believed in: open access to information and people’s online rights. Despite my young age, they welcomed me, so I got involved with registering the party for elections and in general.

They used IRC for all the communications, and soon I became frustrated because of missed conversations due to shutting off the computer and thus signing off from IRC as well. That led me to assemble, install and run my first home server so I would always have IRC on. Of course, the new server intrigued me and almost invited to try out hosting the websites myself. That way I learned the basics about Linux, Apache, PHP and MySQL. My interest in these things was understood by only a few classmates and for everyone else, I was a bit of a weirdo. Because of that, I didn’t make many friends from the same age group with me – and that stays true to this day.

Finding WordPress

At some point in all this, I found WordPress. It was around 2009 and version 2.8 when I installed WordPress for the first time. I immediately started looking for ways to modify and extend the website. One thing lead to another. Soon I had installed WordPress quite a few more times, and even helped one of my friends to set up a website for their parliamentary election campaign. For getting the timeline right in this post, I looked up my old websites and found out that in 2010 I had published a guide on how to translate WordPress into Finnish and even offered some theme translations to download.

And yet I still didn’t think that IT, servers, websites or WordPress could be my career. When secondary school ended, I applied to study live production. Like audio and lights in concerts and all that stuff. Didn’t get selected for that school, because of the low numbers on the diploma. That was devastating.

But little did I know. The third school I applied to, selected me and there I was, going to study multimedia for three years. Photography, video editing, design and a little bit of web development.

The most inspiring and toughest times of life at the same time

Looking back, this was one of the most pivotal points in my life. Three years in that school taught me how to be creative with design and boosted my self-confidence in coding skills. Starting almost from the first web development classes, teachers saw my skills and encouraged me to continue coding. I started helping other students during the classes, as most of the web development stuff was already familiar to me. I really enjoyed the print design classes, photography and school in general after a long time.

I had also become active in running one of the few Internet cafes in Helsinki that were left in the early 2010s. At the time, we were one of the few places which served only vegetarian food, had open wifi and laptops available for customers. As I was interested in tech and some knowledge, the natural thing was to be involved with maintaining those laptops and the website for the cafe.

Some same founders of that cafe cooperative had founded another cooperative in the early 2000s, to offer reasonably priced hosting and email services for associations and other NGOs. After some time, they invited me to join and soon I started helping with server upkeep and customer service. I would also make a number of websites with WordPress for our clients.

For the first time in my life, I was getting some money from doing things on the Internet.

I started to feel that I had found what I want to do in my life.

Then my partner at the time did get severely ill mentally. That started to affect me as well, and the last year of school with one half at on-the-job training and another half at school doing a bigger final project was very emotional and filled with deep worry. During that year we broke up and that led to depression.

I didn’t go to school. I didn’t answer the emails or phone calls from my teachers. For a good few months, my life was filled with going out to nightclubs and doing the cooperative work for which I felt a responsibility.

One day, when one of the teachers was calling yet again, I gathered myself and picked up the phone. It was only a month before graduation and I had some courses and a final project to complete before that. Somehow we managed to arrange everything and with the support of all my teachers, the last course was accepted as completed two days before the graduation ceremony.

Not finding a job in the industry

Right after graduation, I started looking for a job in the web industry. Tens of applications lead to few interviews, but nobody wanted to hire a newly graduated 18-year-old. I had some experience working in the kitchen from summer jobs, so I started applying to those types of openings, from fast-food chains to being a dishwasher at restaurants in need of income.

Finally, one small school kitchen hired me to do the salads and desserts and help with dishwashing.

A few months passed, and even though the school kitchen work was nice, I knew that it was something I didn’t want to do for too long. Finland has mandatory military or civil service for all adult males, so I started planning to complete my service soon with the hopes of finding a job in web development after that.

Only a few weeks before my civil service was due to start, one of the companies I had applied to reached out to me and offered a job. Being thrilled about finally getting a job offer in the industry, I did take that offer right away to learn that I would be a sole developer. At the age of 19. At a company with multiple seriously big clients and custom systems written in PHP.

Finding WordPress community

During that time, I also learned about the WordPress community in Finland and attended a few very early unofficial meetups. A bit earlier, I had met Rolle online, who happened to found a WordPress agency around the same time we started offering WordPress websites, on my initiative, at the company I was working for. At its best, we chatted daily and helped each other with our work.

Fast-forward a year. I was hired by a newly founded digital agency whose owners previously used me as a freelancer. It was really inspiring. I learned a lot and submitted my first patch to WordPress core during that employment. But something was missing. The owners didn’t really see the value in the community and, in fact, denied me from attending the first WordCamp in Finland.

Being very stubborn at that age and really interested in the community based on meetups, I cheated a little and booked train tickets to WordCamp Finland 2015. Ignoring the fact that my bosses haven’t allowed using one workday for that.

It was worth it and a second pivotal point in my life. I finally met Rolle in person and many other Finnish WordPress’ers I looked up to. Including Daniel, who was responsible for Finnish translations for years and Mikko, who was considered a WordPress guru.

Growing in the WordPress community

The experience was so great and the community so warm, that it pulled me all the way in. I started attending official meetups and over the years first became a volunteer at WordCamp, then organiser and lead the organiser. I also moved to another city and was the first hire in Rolle’s company.

Nowadays, multiple years later, I’m a partner in the very same company called Dude. A Community Deputy and a WordCamp mentor. Our company sponsors my time partially for the WordPress project. I’ve built WordPress websites for Finnish government agencies and big corporates. Mentored WordCamp Europe. Helped numerous WordPress’ers around the world in various ways.

And found my place in the world. From an industry and community, I could not have predicted, but to which the journey is quite obvious when looking back. A community that does not only share the same ideology that is still important to me, the freedom of information, but helps to make it true. A community whose members I consider close friends, some even as an extended family.

For those who are interested in my journey in WordPress Community, there’s a post titled “12 years with WordPress” in my personal blog waiting for you.

Miten löysin paikkani maailmassa

Timi lukee tässä tarinansa ääneen.

Olin kiinnostunut tietokoneista ja nuoresta iästä lähtien. Sukurasite todennäköisesti, vaari kun oli kodinkonekorjaaja ja isä luonut uraa Internetin parissa 2000-luvun huumasta lähtien.

Muistan ihmetelleeni eri kodinkoneiden korjauskaavioita vaarin pajalla. Miettineeni miten television peliohjelmat, joissa pystyit “heittämään” palloa tekstarilla virtuaalisen taustan edessä kekkuloivan juontajan iloksi, voi toimia. Kuluttaneeni aikaa tietokoneella selaten läpi Internetiä. Näheeni valtakunnallisen kampaamoketjun verkkokauppapäällikön, isäni, kautta verkkokaupan kasvun 2000-luvun puolivälissä.

Tuohon aikaan olin ala-asteella enkä ymmärtänyt isommassa mittakaavassa mitä ympärilläni tapahtui. Enkä olisi koskaan osannut edes arvata, että joku päivä olisin IT-alalla.

Tutustuminen Internetiin alkaa

Toki MySpace, virtuaalitallit, erilaiset vieraskirjat, IRC-Galleria, Suntuubi ja vastaavat oli tuohon aikaan pienimuotoinen juttu. Kaikki kokeilkivat ja testailivat näitä uusia työkaluja sekä tekniikoita. Et lähestulkoon ollut cool, jos et testaillut. Niinpä minkäkin rakensin ensimmäisiä verkkosivujani, kuten moni oman ikäiseni noihin aikoihin. Hankin myös muutaman ensimmäisen verkkotunnukseni ja laitoin sivuja julkiseksi. Yksi noista oli partiolippukunnalle excelillä “koodattu” sivusto. Tällä tavoin aloin oppimaan HTML:ää sekä CSS:ää.

Ylä-asteen alkaessa kiinnostuin todella ompelusta sekä livetuotantojen ääni- ja valotekniikasta. Ja politiikasta.

Noihin aikoihin tekijänoikeusasiat, patenttilaki, tiedon vapaus ja nettineutraliteetti olivat tapetilla suomessa. Tunsin, että Internet jonka kanssa olin kasvanut oli uhattuna. Piraattiliike oli juuri saapunut suomeen ja he puolustivat kaikkea mihin uskoin: vapaata pääsyä tietoon sekä ihmisten oikeuksia Internetissä. Nuoresta iästäni huolimatta minut toivotettiin tervetulleeki ja näin osallistuin Piraattipuolueen puoluerekisteriin saamiseen.

Piraattipuolueessa käytettiin IRC:iä kaikkeen kommunikointiin, ja pian turhauduinkin kun menetin chattilokeja tietokoneen sammuttamisen takia. Näin päädyin rakentamaan, asentamaan ja pyörittämään ensimmäistä kotipalvelintani – jotta voisin pitää IRC:iä päällä koko ajan. Luonnollisesti tämä houkutti ja lähes kutsui minua testaamaan nettisivujen hostaamista itsekkin. Näin aloin oppimaan perusteita Linuxista, Apachesta, PHP:sta aj MySQL:ästä. Ainoastaan muutama luokkakaverini ymmärsi kiinnostukseni näihin asioihin, muille olin hieman outolintu. Ehkä siksi en saanutkaan kovin montaa ystävää oman ikäisistäni – asia joka muuten pätee edelleen.

WordPressin löytämisen hetki

Jossain kohtaa kaikkea tätä löysin WordPressin. Se oli joskus vuonna 2009 ja version 2.8 paikkeilla, kun asensin WordPressin ensimmäistä kertaa. Välittömästi aloin tutkia tapoja muokata sekä laajentaa luomaani nettisivua. Yksi asia johti toiseen. Pian olinkin asentanut WordPressin jo useampaan kertaan ja jopa auttanut ystävääni luomalla hänen eduskuntavaalikampanjasivuston. Tutkistekin tätä kirjoitusta varten vanhoja sivustojani, ja huomasin että 2010 olen julkaissut ohjeen miten saada WordPress suomeksi ja tarjosin jopa muutaman teeman käännöstä ladattavaksi.

Silti en vieläkään uskonut, että IT, palvelimet, nettisivut tai WordPress voisi olla joskus ura minulle. Peruskoulun lähestyessä loppuaan, hain opiskelemaan livetuotantojen tekniikkaa. En tullut valituksi päättötodistuksen huonojen arvosanojen takia. Olin lannistunut.

Mutta vähänpä tiesin. Pääsin kolmanteen hakuvaihtoehtooni ja siinä minä olin, aloittamassa media-assistentin opinnot. Valokuvausta, videoiden editointia, suunnittelua ja vähän nettisivujen tekemistä.

Elämäni inspiroivimmat ja haastavimmat ajat samaan aikaan

Taaksepäin katsoen tämä oli yksi elämäni käännekohdista. Kolme vuotta ammattikoulussa opetti minulle luovuutta ja vahvisti itsetuntoani koodaustaidoistani. Melkein ensimmäisistä tunneista lähtien, opettajat huomasivat kykyni ja kannustivat jatkamaan. Aloin auttamaan muita oppilaita verkkoviestinnän tunneilla, koska lähes kaikki mitä opiskelimme koodaamiseen liittyen oli jo tuttua minulle. Nautin printtimateriaalien suunnittelusta, valokuvauksesta ja pitkästä aikaa koulusta.

Noihin aikoihin olin myös ryhtynyt aktiiviseksi yhdessä Helsingin ainoista jäljellä olevista internetkahviloista. Tuohon aikaan osuuskuntamme oli yksi harvoista, joilla oli täysin lihaton valikoima, vapaasti käytettävissä oleva langaton verkko sekä läppäreitä lainaan asiakkaille. Luonnollisesti, koska olin kiinnostunut teknologiasta ja jonkin verran kokenut, päädyin auttamaan näiden läppäreiden sekä kahvilan nettisivujen ylläpitämisessä.

Samat perustajat olivat perustaneet toisen osuuskunnan 2000-luvun alussa, tarjotakseen järkevästi hinnoiteltuja verkkopalveluita yhdistyksille sekä yhteisöille. Tulin kutsutuksi mukaan tuohon osuuskuntaan ja pian aloin auttamaan palvelinten ylläpidossa sekä asiakaspalvelussa. Tein myös jonkin verran WordPress-sivustoja asiakkaillemme. Ensimmäistä kertaa elämässäni sain rahaa siitä, että tein asioita Internetissä.

Alkoi tuntumaan, että olen löytänyt sen mitä haluan tehdä elämässäni.

Sitten silloinen kumppanini sairastui mielenterveydeltään vakavasti. Se alkoi vaikuttaa myös minuun ja viimeinen vuosi koulussa, toinen puolisko työssäoppimassa ja toinen lopputyön parissa, täyttyi vahvoilla tunteilla sekä syvällä huolella. Erosimme tuon vuoden aikana, ja masennuin.

En mennyt kouluun. En vastannut opettajien puheluihin tai sähköposteihin. Muutaman kuukauden ajan elämäni täyttyi yökerhoissa käymisellä sekä osuuskunnan töillä, joihin koin velvollisuutta.

Eräs päivä, kun yksi opettajista soitti jälleen, keräsin itseni ja vastasin. Oli noin kuukausi valmistumiseen ja minulla oli muutama kurssi suoritettavana sekä lopputyö kesken. Jollain tavalla saimme asiat järjestynään opettajieni tuella, ja viimeinen kurssi merkittiin suoritetuksi kaksi päivää ennen valmistujaisia.

Välittömästi valmistumisen jälkeen aloin etsimään töitä. Kymmenet hekmukset johtivat muutamaan haastatteluun, mutta kukaan ei halunnut palkata 18 vuotiasta vastavalmistunutta. Olin saanut kesätöistä jonkin verran koemusta keittiössä työskentelemisestä, joten rahan tarpeessa aloin hakemaan työpaikkoja mistä tahansa ravintola-alalta, pikaruokaketjuista aina ravintoloiden tiskariksi. Lopulta eräs pienempi koulukeittiö palkkasi minut auttamaan salaattien, jälkiruokien sekä tiskien kanssa.

Jokunen kuukausi kului ja vaikka työ oli mukavaa, tiesin etten halua tehdä sitä turhan pitkään. Niinpä aloin suunnittelemaan siviilipalvelukseen astumista ja toivoin, että löytäisin sen jälkeen oman alan töitä.

Vain muutama viikko ennen palvelukseen astumista, eräs yrityksistä joihin olin hakenut palasi asiaan ja tarjosi töitä. Olin innoissani, eikä tarvinnut miettiä pitkään paikan vastaanottamista. Pian kuitenkin opin, että tulisin olemaan yrityksen ainoa koodari. 19 vuoden ikäisenä. Yrityksessä jolla oli isoja asiakkuuksia ja lukuisia itse kehitettyjä PHP-sovelluksia.

WordPress-yhteisön löytäminen

Noihin aikoihin tulin myös tietoiseksi suomen WordPress-yhteisöstä ja osallistuin muutamaan ensimmäisistä epävirallisista tapaamisista. Hieman aiemmin, olin tustunut netissä Rolleen, joka sattui perustamaan WordPress-toimiston samoihin aikoihin kuin meidän yritys alkoi tarjoamaan WordPress-sivustoja aloitteestani. Parhaimmillaan juttelimme päivittäin ja autoimme toisiamme työssämme.

Pikakelataan vuosi. Olin palkattu vastaperustettuun digitoimistoon, joiden omistajille olin tehnyt joitain vuosia aiemmin hommia freelancerina. Tuo aika oli todella inspiroivaa. Opin paljon uutta ja lähetin jopa ensimmäisen pienen korjaukseni WordPressin ytimeen. Mutta jotain puuttui. Omistajat eivät oikein nähneet arvoa yhteisössä, ja itseasiassa kielsivät osallistumasta suomen enimmäiseen WordCamp-tapahtumaan.

Jääräpäinen kun olin, ja erittäin kiinnostunut yhteisöstä, huijasin hieman ja varasin junaliput osallistuaakseni WordCamp Finland 2015 -tapahtumaan. Huolimatta siitä, että minua oli kielletty kuluttamasta työpäivää siihen.

Osallistuminen oli sen arvoista ja toinen käännekohdista elämässäni. Tapasin vihdoin Rollen ensimmäistä kertaa livenä, sekä muita suomen WordPress-maailman hahmoja joita ihailin. Mukaanlukien Daniel joka vastasi suomenkielisistä käännöksistä pitkään sekä Mikon, jota pidettiin lähes WordPress-guruna.

WordPress-yhteisössä kasvaminen

Kokemus oli niin mahtava ja yhteisö niin lämmin, että se veti heti mukaansa. Aloin osallistumaan virallisiin WordPress meetuppeihin säännöllisesti ja vuosien aikana ilmoittauduin ensin vapaaehtoiseksi WordCamppiin, sitten järjestäjäksi ja lopulta pääjärjestäjäksi. Muutin toiseen kaupunkiin ja olin Rollen perustaman firman ensimmäinen palkkaus.

Nykyään, vuosia myöhemmin, olen osakas tuossa samassa firmassa nimeltään Dude. Osa kansainvälistä yhteisötiimiä ja mentoroin WordCamppeja. Firma sponsoroi osan työajastani WordPress yhteisön hyväksi. Olen ollut mukana tekemässä nettisivuja valtionhallionhallinnolle ja isoille korporaatioille. Mentoroinut maailmans suurinta WordCampia. Auttanut lukuisia WordPressin käyttäjiä ympäri maailman.

Ja löytänyt paikkani maailmassa. Alalta ja yhteisöstä jota en olisi voinut koskaan ennustaa, mutta johon matka on selkeästi nähtävissä kun katsoo taaksepäin. Yhteisössä, joka ei ainoastaan jaa kanssani samaa ideologiaa joka on edelleen minulle tärkeä, tiedon vapaus, vaan myös auttaa tekemään siitä totta. Yhteisössä, jonka jäsenet ovat tärkeitä ystäviä ja osa jopa melkein kuin perhettä.

Matkastani WordPress-yhteisössä kiinnostuneille, henkilökohtaisesta blogistani löytyy kirjoitus “12 years with WordPress”.