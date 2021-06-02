From Blogging to WordPress Communities: A Bolivian tale – De Blogger a comunidades de WordPress: Una historia boliviana

Este ensayo también está disponible en español.

I would have never imagined that working with WordPress would be a vital part of my current life and that I would be organizing the first WordCamp of my city Cochabamba, and the first of Bolivia.

To start with my story, let me clarify that I don’t have any background in computer science or similar. I actually studied Industrial Engineering and even did a masters degree in Environmental studies. But life has taken me somewhere else and I’m very happy with my current destination. I won’t go into details of how my career changed so much, that would take hours of reading. But my early stages of WordPress started when I decided to start a small business designing and selling cushions and bed clothes. It was tiny and it only lasted a bit more than a year. It was a solo person business, little investment, and very little planning. While I sat in the small store I’d rented to sell these items, begging that people stopping at the shop’s windows would step in to buy something, I decided I needed to create a website for this business.

Finding WordPress

I had zero budget to hire somebody but I had good confidence in my ability to learn things on my own. I had always been the nerdy type and a close friend with computers in general. Thus, I decided I would figure out how to build a website on my own. I ended up building the most simple website/blog with WordPress.com. I didn’t even have a budget to buy a custom domain and I stayed with the free subdomain from WordPress.com. Unfortunately, soon my entrepreneurship was over. There were no profits and any income went mostly to pay the store’s rent. To add to the decision, a previous company with whom I had worked before, contacted me for a job opening that matched my profile. I needed that income. Therefore, I closed the store and forgot about my entrepreneurship.

However, that brief encounter with a simple website had opened a field out there that I wanted to explore better some day.

Back to the employee mode, I started my new job as a technical writer for a software development company. Since I had done my masters degree in the UK, I had a decent level of English, and somehow my close affinity with computers and technology made it easy for me to translate complex software jargon into simple tutorial steps. As I got more training in technical writing, I started to improve my writing skills in general. That reconnected me with a long lost passion of mine- writing. I’d forgotten that little girl in me that used to love writing stories and journaling. In all these years of my adult life, I hadn’t reconnected to it. That’s when I realized I had to have a blog. I needed a blog. And when WordPress.com came to my encounter again.

Diving Deep

This time I wanted to know the platform deeply. Creating my blog helped me become more familiar with WordPress and website building in general. I blogged about writing, my thoughts, book reviews, and everything that could come to my mind. That was in 2015.

I don’t remember exactly how I got into the WordPress support forums, probably looking for answers to a specific issue about my blog. That’s when I realized there were other people’s questions that I could actually answer. I began checking the forums a couple of times per week. I did it as a hobby. I liked that I was able to help people and learn more while doing that.

Some people at my work checked their Facebook to relax on their break time, I checked the WordPress.com forums.

That’s how I found out about the Happiness Engineer position in Automattic. A Happiness Engineer provides customer support to people building their blogs or websites with WordPress.com. When I read the job description, it was like reading a job that was perfect for me. Even more it offered the possibility to work remotely and even travel while still working. My career as a technical writer was stuck after three years and I was also certain that I didn’t want to go back to any job related to Industrial Engineering.

My story about applying to Automattic is long. To summarize it, I didn’t get in it the first time I applied. I had to do the trial twice and re-applied three times in total. I had to learn about HTML and CSS. But after almost one year and a half in between the applications and the two trials, I finally got the job. WordPress became my main means of income.

Building A Community

It was in this job that I learned about the WordPress communities around the world and WordCamps. And when somebody asked, how is the WordPress community where you live? I was speechless. I really didn’t know. Was there a community?

Soon after finding there wasn’t any community, I started to dig more information about what was needed to organize one. I talked about the idea with some colleagues and they provided good insights. But I was still debating inside myself, who would start it? Was it me? It couldn’t be. It was true I provided technical support for blogs and websites, but I knew nothing about coding, plugin or theme development.

It had to be somebody else, an expert WordPress developer, not me.

But after trying to gauge interest and ask around I realized that the only way to find these community members was to start the community. Therefore, the WordPress community in Cochabamba was born. That was 3 years ago.

We’ve had ups and downs, probably similar to any other community. And although Cochabamba is not a big city, we had issues finding a location that would be accessible to everybody and wouldn’t incur a cost. We had people coming from all different levels of knowledge, from people that had a vast experience with WordPress to people with no experience at all but that wanted to learn. Covid19 actually helped the community grow when meetups went online.

Giving Back Through Speaking

The community also brought in me a side I didn’t know I would ever be interested in: public speaking. I had the opportunity to be a speaker at WordCamp Mexico, WordCamp Guayaquil and WordCamp Colombia online. I started to gain confidence while I enjoyed the opportunity to connect with other communities and meet people that were in similar pathways. Not all of them were developers as one tends to imagine in a WordPress community, many like me started only as bloggers.

Finally, after 3 years we decided to organize our first WordCamp. I never imagined myself organizing any WordCamp- me, the shy one, suddenly talking to sponsors, contacting companies to sponsor us, leading a group of people with different talents and backgrounds. I’m thrilled to say that I’ve learned so much from the experience.

In all these years my career has taken a dramatic swift turn.

Thanks to WordPress I have been able to find a good job, work remotely, and help build something in my community that helps people learn skills and find career opportunities.

I couldn’t be more grateful for all the good things that WordPress has given me.

De Blogger a comunidades de WordPress: Una historia boliviana

Nunca me hubiera imaginado que trabajar con WordPress sería una parte vital de mi vida y que estaría organizando el primer WordCamp de mi ciudad, Cochabamba, y el primero de Bolivia.

Para comenzar con mi historia, déjenme aclarar que no tengo ningún estudio en ciencias de la computación o similar. Estudié Ingeniería Industrial e incluso hice una maestría en estudios ambientales. Pero mi vida ha tomado otro rumbo y estoy feliz con donde estoy ahora.

No iré en detalles de cómo mi carrera cambió, eso tomaría horas de lectura. Pero mis comienzos tempranos con WordPress empezaron cuando decidí comenzar un pequeño negocio diseñando y vendiendo almohadones y ropa de cama. Era muy pequeño y solo duró un poco más de un año. Era un negocio de una sola persona, con poca inversión y poca planeación. Mientras me sentaba dentro de mi tienda vendiendo mis productos y rogando que la gente que se detenía en frente de las vitrinas entrara a comprar algo, decidí que necesitaba crear un sitio web para mi negocio.

Mi encuentro con WordPress

Tenía cero presupuesto para contratar a alguién pero tenía confianza en mis habilidades para aprender cosas por mi misma. Siempre había sido del tipo nerd y muy amiga de las computadoras en general. Entonces decidí que encontraría la forma de construir el sitio web por mi misma. Terminé construyendo un sitio, casi blog, de lo más simple. No tenía ni siquiera presupuesto para comprar un dominio personalizado y me quedé con el subdominio gratuito de WordPress.com. Desafortunadamente, mi emprendimiento llegó al fin. No habían ganancias y cualquier ingreso era generalmente para pagar el alquiler de la tienda. Para influenciar aún más esta decisión, una compañía con quien había trabajado anteriormente me contactó para un trabajo que le iba muy bien a mi perfil. Necesitaba esos ingresos. Por lo tanto cerré la tienda y me olvidé de mi emprendimiento.

Sin embargo, ese encuentro breve con un sitio web simplísimo abrió un campo delante de mis ojos que quería explorar mejor algún día.

De nuevo ya en modo de empleado, comencé mi trabajo como technical writer para una empresa de software. Como había hecho mi maestría en el Reino Unido, tenía un nivel decente de inglés y mi afinidad con las computadoras y la tecnología en general hacía que fuese sencillo para mi traducir la jerga compleja de los desarrolladores de software en tutoriales con sencillos pasos. A medida que recibía más entrenamiento en technical writing, comencé a mejorar mis habilidades de escritura. Eso me reconectó con una pasión perdida, la escritura. Me había olvidado de esa pequeña niña a la que le encantaba escribir historias. En todos estos años de mi vida adulta, no me había reconectado con eso. Entonces me di cuenta que necesitaba un blog, tenía que tener un blog. Y WordPress.com vino a mi encuentro otra vez.

Sumergiéndome profundamente

Esta vez quería conocer la plataforma más profundamente. La creación de mi blog me ayudó a estar más familiarizada con WordPress y con la construcción de sitios web en general. Blogueé sobre el proceso de escritura, mis pensamientos, revisiones de libros, cualquier cosa que se venga a mi mente. Eso fué en 2015.

No recuerdo exactamente cómo llegué a los foros de WordPress, tal vez buscando respuestas a algún problema con mi blog. Ahí fue cuando me di cuenta que habían preguntas de otras personas que en realidad podía responder. Empecé a revisar los foros un par de veces por semana. Lo hacía por hobby. Me gustaba que podía ayudar a la gente y aprender más mientras lo hacía.

Alguna gente en mi trabajo revisaba su Facebook durante el tiempo de descanso, yo revisaba los foros de WordPress.com

Fué así que me enteré del trabajo de Happiness Engineer en Automattic. Un Ingeniero de la Felicidad provee soporte técnico a personas que construyen sus sitios o blogs con WordPress.com. Cuando leí la descripción del trabajo, era como leer algo que era perfecto para mí. Adicionalmente me daba la posibilidad de trabajar remotamente e incluso trabajar mientras viajaba. Mi carrera como technical writer estaba estancada después de tres años y estaba segura que no quería retornar a algún trabajo relacionado con Ingeniería Industrial.

Mi historia sobre mi postulación a Automattic es muy larga. Para resumirlo, no entré a la primera vez. Tuve que hacer el periodo de prueba 2 veces y postulé como 3 veces en general. Tuve que aprender HTML y CSS. Pero después de casi un año y medio entre estas postulaciones y los periodos de prueba, finalmente obtuve el trabajo. WordPress se convirtió en la fuente principal de ingreso.

Construyendo una Comunidad

Fue en este trabajo que aprendí sobre las comunidades de WordPress en el mundo y los WordCamps. Y cuando alguien me preguntó cómo es la comunidad de WordPress de donde eres? No tenía respuesta. No sabía. ¿Había alguna comunidad?

Muy pronto después de darme cuenta que no había ninguna comunidad, empecé a buscar más información sobre lo que era necesario para organizar una. Hablé de la idea con algunos colegas y me dieron buenas perspectivas. Pero todavía me debatía dentro de mi, ¿quien empezaría esta comunidad? ¿Sería yo? No podía ser. Era cierto que proveía soporte técnico para los blogs y páginas web, pero no sabía nada de código o desarrollo de plugins o temas.

Tenía que ser alguien más, un experto desarrollador en WordPress, no yo.

Después de tratar de ver el interés alrededor mío, me di cuenta que la única manera de encontrar a estos miembros de la comunidad era empezando la comunidad. Y es así como la comunidad de Cochabamba nació. Eso fue hace 3 años.

Tuvimos subidas y bajadas, probablemente como cualquier comunidad. Aunque Cochabamba no es una ciudad grande, tuvimos problemas encontrando un lugar accesible a todos, que no incurría en grandes costos. Tuvimos gente viniendo de todo tipo de experiencias de WordPress, desde gente con vasta experiencia hasta gente que no tenía experiencia para nada pero que quería aprender. El Covid19 en realidad nos ayudó a que la comunidad crezca cuando las reuniones se volvieron virtuales.

Hablando para contribuir

La comunidad de WordPress también despertó en mí una parte en la que nunca pensé que estaría interesada, hablar en público. Tuve la oportunidad de ser ponente en el WordCamp México, WordCamp Guayaquil y el WordCamp Colombia online. Empecé a adquirir confianza y disfrutar de la oportunidad de conectar con otras comunidades y conocer gente que estaba en caminos similares. No todos ellos eran desarrolladores como uno tiende a imaginar en una comunidad de WordPress, muchos como yo comenzaron solo como bloggers.

Finalmente, después de 3 años, decidimos organizar el primer WordCamp. Nunca me imaginé organizando ningún WordCamp de ningún tipo, yo, bastante tímida, hablando con patrocinadores, contactando compañías para patrocinarnos, liderando un grupo de gente con diferentes talentos y backgrounds. Estoy muy feliz de decir que he aprendido mucho de esta experiencia.

En todos estos años, mi carrera ha dado un giro dramático.

Gracias a WordPress he podido encontrar un buen trabajo, trabajar remotamente, y ayudar a construir algo en mi comunidad que ayuda a que la gente aprenda nuevas habilidades y encuentre oportunidades laborales.

No podría estar más agradecida por todas las cosas buenas que WordPress me ha dado.