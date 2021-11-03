Grief, Stuff and Netflix – Rouw, Spullen en Netflix

Dit essay is ook beschikbaar in het Nederlands.

This post is not about web accessibility, it’s about mental health. About trying to cope with grief and burnout.

I’m not the first within the WordPress community who lost someone they love. People within the community lost a spouse, a sibling, a parent, a child. People that cannot be missed but died anyway. Life and death happens to all of us. And everyone copes in a different way. How can you help them? And how can you help yourself? I don’t have all the answers, but I’d like to share some of my experiences.

My story

I remember WordCamp Helsinki 2019 as the last WordCamp where things were normal. I was in a good place, at home with my husband and son and in my career, working in a job I like.

Shortly after that my mother was diagnosed with cancer and my husband Marc died of a heart attack. My father had to move to a nursing home because of his Parkinsons. In the middle of the first lockdown my mother died, just at the same time my kitchen was being renovated. At that point I burned out.

What did grief do to me? It drained all of my energy and made me feel lonely, overwhelmed and in a constant state of panic. Marc and I were together for 35 years, I had no idea how to live without him. Suddenly there were a ton of things to do and to decide. Decisions I had to make alone, important decisions we used to make together. Mortgage, pension, stuff, the leaking roof and for God’s sake that bloody new kitchen.

I spent a lot of evenings on the couch watching Netflix. Shutting down my brain. Re-watching all the SciFi they offer. And yes, I love Michael “Let’s fly” Burnham.

What can you do for someone who grieves?

Just listen and ask questions. Don’t force decisions on them, just listen. In the conversation you may discover how to also help in a practical way. Like Job, who bottled Marc’s last batch of home brew beer. Monique, who took me to an exposition of cat paintings to cheer me up. Or colleagues who gave a hug when I returned to work, and friends who just called out of the blue to ask how I was doing.

What not to do?

Taking over the conversation and telling about your sister-in-law’s brother’s neighbour who had cancer too and blablablabla. I don’t have the energy for that and besides, what’s the point?

Assuming things, like the advice to stop working for a while. I burned out, not from my work, but from all the stuff I needed to do at home while being tired and sad as fuck. Work was actually a relief, a way to escape. I could not work as much, but I needed to be there to feel my old self again.

What can you do for yourself?

What worked for me? Professional counseling. Really. Get a professional, not some mumbo jumbo alternative therapy. A wonderful psychologist taught me to live in the moment, reduce the stress in my body and take care of myself. To accept that healing takes time. And she helped me to properly say goodbye to Marc and my mother and to not feel guilty about my dad being in a nursing home.

Stuff is worthless

Last year I had to sort out the things of Marc, my mother and my father. Stuff is worthless. It may sound cliche and very Marie Kondo, but a lot of items went through my hands. I thanked them and brought them to the charity shop. And yes, thanking helps. It felt disrespectful to throw things away without giving them a proper goodbye. Getting rid of so much stuff gave me a different perspective on what is important and what brings me real joy.

The Dutch poet Lucebert wrote: “Alles van waarde is weerloos”. That translates as “Everything of value is defenceless”. Stuff is worthless, people are valuable. Colleagues, friends, family, the memories of holidays, important events in life, having dinner or just hanging out at some WordCamp and talking about WordPress or make-up. People are indispensable, even though they are fragile.

So how am I now?

I’m ok-ish. My energy is still not 100%. I get tired easily and need to listen to my body. Healing takes frustratingly longer than I want, but I’m getting there.

I am blessed to be part of 2 communities, the WordPress and the Accessibility community. Both showed up at Marc’s funeral and looked after me during the time after.

And I’m very thankful to Taeke, my CEO, for giving me the time to heal.

Rouw, Spullen en Netflix

Dit artikel gaat niet over webtoegankelijkheid, het gaat over mentale gezondheid. Over het proberen om te gaan met rouw en burn-out.

Ik ben niet de eerste binnen de WordPress-community die iemand verloor van wie ze houden. Mensen binnen de community verloren een partner, een broer of zus, een ouder, een kind. Mensen die niet gemist kunnen worden, maar toch stierven. Leven en dood overkomt ons allemaal. Maar iedereen gaat er op een andere manier mee om.

Hoe kun je helpen? En hoe kun je jezelf helpen? Ik heb niet voor alles een oplossing, maar ik wil graag mijn ervaringen met je delen.

Mijn verhaal

Ik herinner me WordCamp Helsinki 2019 als de laatste WordCamp waarop alles normaal was. Ik was gelukkig, thuis bij mijn man en zoon en in mijn carrière, met een leuke baan.

Kort daarna kreeg mijn moeder kanker en stierf mijn man Marc aan een hartaanval. Mijn vader moest vanwege zijn Parkinson verhuizen naar een verpleeghuis. Midden in de eerste lockdown stierf mijn moeder, op hetzelfde moment dat mijn keuken werd gerenoveerd. Op dat moment stortte ik in.

Wat deed verdriet met mij? Het putte me volkomen uit, ik voelde me eenzaam, overweldigd, in een constante paniek. Marc en ik waren 35 jaar samen, ik had geen idee hoe ik zonder hem moest leven. Plotseling waren er een heleboel dingen om te doen en te beslissen. Beslissingen die ik alleen moest nemen, belangrijke beslissingen die we vroeger altijd samen namen. Hypotheek, pensioen, spullen, het lekkende dak en sodeju, die verdomde nieuwe keuken.

Ik heb vele avonden op de bank naar Netflix zitten kijken. Om mijn piekerende hoofd stil te zetten door alle SciFi te kijken die ze hebben. En ja, ik hou van Michael “Let’s fly” Burnham.

Wat kun je doen voor iemand die rouwt?

Gewoon luisteren en vragen stellen. Druk geen veronderstellingen door, luister gewoon. Tijdens het gesprek ontdek je misschien hoe je ook praktisch kunt helpen. Zoals Job, die Marc’s laatste batch zelfgebrouwen bier bottelde. Monique, die me meenam naar een tentoonstelling van kunst over katten, om me op te vrolijken. Collega’s die me een knuffel gaven toen ik weer aan het werk ging en vrienden die zomaar opbelden om te vragen hoe het met me ging.

Wat je niet moet doen?

Het gesprek overnemen en vertellen over de buurman van de broer van je schoonzus die ook kanker had en blablablabla. Daar heb ik echt de energie niet voor en bovendien, wat heeft het voor zin?

Dingen veronderstellen, zoals het advies om even te stoppen met werken. Ik kreeg geen een burn-out van mijn werk, maar van alle dingen die ik thuis moest doen terwijl ik moe en verdrietig was. Werk was eigenlijk een verademing, een manier om te ontsnappen. Ik kon niet zoveel werken, maar ik wilde er wel zijn om me weer een beetje de oude te voelen.

Wat kun je voor jezelf doen?

Wat werkte voor mij? Professionele begeleiding. Echt, zoek een professional en geen een of andere vage alternatieve therapie. Een goede psycholoog leerde me om in het nu te leven, de stress in mijn lichaam te verminderen en beter voor mezelf te zorgen. Ze leerde me accepteren dat genezing tijd kost. Ze heeft me geholpen om fatsoenlijk afscheid te nemen van Marc en mijn moeder en me niet schuldig te voelen omdat mijn vader in een verpleeghuis zit.

Spullen zijn onbelangrijk

Vorig jaar moest ik de bezittingen uitzoeken van Marc, mijn moeder en mijn vader. Spullen hebben geen waarde. Het klinkt misschien cliché en heel Marie Kondo, maar er zijn veel spullen door mijn handen gegaan. Ik bedankte ze en bracht ze naar de kringloopwinkel. En ja, bedanken helpt echt. Het voelt respectloos om dingen weg te gooien zonder ze een goed afscheid te geven. Het uitzoeken en wegdoen van zoveel spullen gaf me een ander perspectief op wat belangrijk is en waar ik gelukkig van word.

De Nederlandse dichter Lucebert schreef: “Alles van waarde is weerloos”. Spullen zijn onbelangrijk, mensen zijn waardevol. Collega’s, vrienden, familie, de herinneringen aan vakanties, belangrijke gebeurtenissen in het leven, samen eten of gewoon rondhangen bij een WordCamp en praten over WordPress of make-up. Mensen zijn onmisbaar, ook al zijn ze kwetsbaar.

Hoe gaat het nu met mij?

Ik ben een soort van oké. Mijn energie is nog steeds geen 100%. Ik word snel moe en moet goed naar mijn lijf luisteren. Beter worden duurt frustrerend langer dan ik wil, maar ik kom er wel.

Ik ben bevoorrecht deel uit te maken van twee communities, de WordPress en de Accessibility-community. Beiden kwamen naar de uitvaart van Marc en beiden keken naar me om, in de tijd daarna. En ik ben Taeke, mijn CEO, erg dankbaar dat hij me de tijd geeft om te genezen.