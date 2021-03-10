How WordPress Made Space For Me As A Kid Who Grew Up With MS – Come WordPress Mi Ha Accolta Quando Ero Una Bambina Crescendo Con La Sclerosi Multipla

Questo saggio è disponibile anche in italiano.

I was first introduced to WordPress when I was 13 years old. My parents had the idea to give me my very own WordPress website. I was able to use, play, test, and try whatever I wanted with it.

My First Encounter With WordPress

While the technical aspects of my new WordPress website intrigued me, I was more interested in the space it made for me to write. All throughout my childhood I had struggled with chronic pain, fatigue, and other unexplained symptoms. Having a private world I could call my own, I was able to write my story.

And there is something truly amazing about having a place to tell your story.

When doctors, nurses, specialists, and the best hospitals I could go to struggled to find answers for me and my parents, I felt like my life and world were out of control. But logging onto my little website and typing away on the computer keys gave me a sense of control. I couldn’t always do things that other kids had the energy to do. But I could get lost in writing for hours. I couldn’t control my life story, but I could write about it.

It felt like writing letters to my future self, “Look at what you went through, look how strong you were.” And even now, when I go on, I feel like I’m writing letters to my past self, “Look at you, look how you made it.”

WordPress In The Real World

I swear I thought that when I grew up, that I’d be healthy. I thought that “unhealthiness” was a part of being a kid. Something as terrible as having a bedtime, or having to eat carrots.

And like most kids, I couldn’t wait to be a grown up so that I could stay up as late as I wanted, never eat carrots again, and— be healthy.

But growing up didn’t change that. In fact, my condition grew slowly worse as years went by. I was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, a decade later at 18 years old.

I realized that I couldn’t handle a 9-5 work schedule, I couldn’t drive to a job on some days (shout-out to my mom for driving me) and I knew deep down that I would need to find another way to work.

I began writing music and book reviews online. I wrote blog posts. They were getting published and I was getting paid too. WordPress felt familiar, typing on the computer keys felt comfortable, and sharing my words with the world felt surreal.

I think I believed WordPress was mine somehow. I was learning that WordPress is something that belongs to everyone in some way. And I loved it.

My WordPress Job at Valet

The thing I love about WordPress is that it’s not just for developers or bloggers or SEO experts. I began to meet more people in the community and was delighted to find people like me, who didn’t know the technical stuff, but were a part of WordPress.

There were social media managers, there were designers, there was a place for everyone. And the community felt as important as the rest of everything that makes WordPress what it is. It felt like it was about people and relationships as well as codes and databases.

I was hired at Valet in 2020 thanks to my relationships with people, in this case, my very own dad.

I like being a part of a WordPress company, and I love that I contribute to a team that helps people with their websites. I understand the importance of having a space that’s yours. Whether it’s a business or personal site, having a website gives you the power of telling your own story.

I didn’t have to work 9-5 jobs, or have my mom drive me to work, I didn’t have to worry about days when I needed to just stay in sweats. I have a 100% remote job which I can do despite the plot twists in my story, thanks to WordPress and the people in it.

Welcomed Into The WordPress Community

Kimberly Lipari was the first person to repeatedly tell me that I was really indeed a part of the WordPress community. It felt unreal. I wasn’t a dev, I don’t know how to code, and yet I got to be a part of it all? I felt like I was a fake. But she continues to remind me that I’m real, I get to be here, I get to stay, I have a place.

When Michelle Frechette told me I could contribute to Big Orange Heart, I was honored. I was typing my words, pieces of my story, and sharing them with a community of people.

And when Topher contacted me to write my WordPress Story for HeroPress I could only say yes.

I could go on and on, this community is not perfect, but everyone here is constantly working to be better and do better.

My WordPress Story

I’m proud and grateful to be sharing my story today.

I hope that maybe it can be a letter to anyone out there thinking, “I won’t make it.”

I hope that it will remind anyone reading this that WordPress is a space for everyone. Healthy or not, developer or not, blogger or not— WordPress belongs to you too.

I hope most of all that my story can somehow remind you that your story is important.

Come WordPress Mi Ha Accolta Quando Ero Una Bambina Crescendo Con La Sclerosi Multipla

Sono stata introdotta a WordPress per la prima volta quando avevo 13 anni. I miei genitori hanno avuto l’idea di darmi un sito WordPress personale, tutto mio. Cosi potevo usarlo, provare e riprovare, o fare quello che volevo. Nessuno di noi sapeva l’importanza che WordPress avrebbe nel mio futuro.

Il mio primo incontro con WordPress

Mentre gli aspetti tecnici del mio nuovo sito Web WordPress mi hanno incuriosita, ero più interessata nel fatto che ha creato uno spazio per scrivere.

Per tutta la mia infanzia soffrivo con dolore cronico, stanchezza e altri sintomi inspiegabili. Avere quel mondo privato che era tutto mio, avevo la possibilità di scrivere la mia storia. E c’è qualcosa di veramente potente nell’avere un posto dove raccontare la tua storia.

Quando i medici ed infermieri, nei migliori ospedali facevano fatica a trovare risposte per me e per i miei genitori, mi sentivo come se la mia vita e il mio mondo fossero fuori controllo. Ma l’accesso al mio piccolo sito web e la digitazione sui tasti del computer mi dava semrpre un senso di controllo. Non riuscivo a fare tante cose che gli altri ragazzi riuscivano a fare. Ma potevo perdermi nella scrittura per ore ed ore. Non potevo controllare la storia della mia vita, ma la potevo scrivere.

Era come scrivere lettere al mio sé futuro, “Guarda cos’hai passato, guarda quanto eri forte”. E anche ora, quando torno a scrivere lì, mi sento come se stessi scrivendo lettere alla persona che ero nel passato, “Guardati, guarda come ce l’hai fatta”.

WordPress nel mondo reale

Giuro che pensavo che una volta cresciuta, sarei stata in buona salute. Ho pensato che la “malasanità” fosse una parte dell’essere una bambina. Qualcosa di fastidioso come andare a dormire ad una certa ora, o dover mangiare le carote. E come la maggior parte dei bambini, non vedevo l’ora di crescere per poter stare sveglia fino a tardi, non mangiare mai più le carote e poi— essere sana.

Ma crescere non ha cambiato niente. In effetti, la mia salute continuava a peggiorare lentamente con il passare degli anni. Mi è stata finalmente diagnosticata la sclerosi multipla, dieci anni dopo, quando avevo 18 anni.

Mi sono resa conto che non potevo gestire un orario di lavoro a tempo pieno, non riuscivo nemmeno a guidare certi giorni (ringrazio mia mamma per avermi accompagnata tantissime volte al lavoro), e sapevo in fondo che avrei dovuto trovare un altro modo per lavorare.

Ho iniziato a scrivere recensioni di libri e musica online. Ho scritto vari post per diversi blog. A volte venivo anche pagata. WordPress per me era familiare, digitare sui tasti del computer era comodo, e condividere le mie parole con il mondo era surreale. Penso che a quel tempo credevo che WordPress fosse solo mio in un certo senso. Ma stavo imparando che WordPress è qualcosa che in un modo o l’altro appartiene a tutti. E adoravo questo fatto.

Il mio lavoro WordPress presso Valet

La cosa che amo di WordPress è che non è solo per sviluppatori del web, blogger o esperti sul SEO. Ho iniziato a conoscere sempre più persone nella comunità, e sono stata felice di trovare persone come me, che non conoscevano le cose tecniche, ma facevano comunque parte di WordPress.

C’erano i social media manager, e anche designer, c’era un posto per tutti. E la comunità veniva apprezzata tanto quanto il resto di tutto ciò che rende WordPress quello che è. Erano importanti le persone e le relazioni, proprio come erano importanti i codici ed i database.

Sono stata assunta da Valet nel 2020 grazie ai miei rapporti con le persone, in questo caso, mio ​​padre. Mi piace far parte di un’azienda WordPress e mi piace contribuire ad un team che aiuta le persone con i loro siti web. Capisco l’importanza di avere uno spazio che è tutto tuo. Che si tratti di un sito aziendale o personale, avere un sito web ti dà il potere di raccontare la tua storia.

Non dovevo lavorare a tempo pieno, o farmi accompagnare da mia madre al lavoro, non dovevo preoccuparmi dei giorni in cui riuscivo solo a stare in pigiama a letto. Ho un lavoro remoto al 100% che posso fare nonostante i colpi di scena nella mia storia.

Il Benvenuto nella comunità di WordPress

Kimberly Lipari è stata la prima persona a dirmi piu volte che facevo davvero parte della comunità di WordPress. Sembrava irreale. Non ero uno sviluppatore web, non so costruire un sito, eppure posso farne parte? Mi sentivo come se fossi un’intrusa nella comunità. Ma lei continua a ricordarmi che non sono un’intrusa, posso rimanere qui, ho un posto e uno spazio tutto mio qui.

Quando Michelle Frechette mi ha detto che potevo contribuire a Big Orange Heart, ero così contenta e sorpresa. Posso scrivevo le mie parole, pezzi della mia storia, e li posso condividere con una comunità di persone carissime.

E quando Topher mi ha contattato per scrivere la mia storia di WordPress per HeroPress, potevo solo dire di sì.

Potrei andare avanti all’infinito, questa comunità non è perfetta, ma tutti qui lavorano costantemente per diventare sempre migliori.

La mia storia di WordPress

Sono grata di condividere la mia storia con voi oggi.

Spero che forse possa essere una lettera a chiunque pensa come pensavo io, “Non ce la farò”.

Spero che ricorderà a chiunque legga questo articolo che WordPress è per tutti. Sano o no, sviluppatore o no, blogger o no, WordPress appartiene anche a te.

Spero soprattutto che la mia storia possa in qualche modo possa ricordare a tutti che ognuno ha una storia, ed ogni storia ha importanza e valore infinita.