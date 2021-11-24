Tales Of A Serial Contributor – Histórias de um colaborador em série

O texto também está disponível em português do Brasil.

Hey! My name is Daniel Kossmann. I’ve been WordPress user since 2009, one of the organizers of the Curitiba community, creator of the weekly newsletter called PainelWP, and a regular writer about WP in my blog. This is my before and after story from joining the WordPress community in Brazil. Happy reading!

First contacts with the internet

Since I was a kid I was very fond of computers and video games, but the internet opened a whole new world for me. I was so fascinated that at eleven years, around 1998, reading tutorials and analyzing HTML codes I created my first website on James Bond, of whom I was a big fan. In those first years, even though my parents didn’t quite understand what I was doing and why I was spending so much time in front of the computer, they backed me up by purchasing books and computers.

Little by little I learned more about programming and developing my systems in ASP and only then PHP. Since there weren’t so many websites teaching programming, I created a series of websites that taught others how to create websites and add small functionalities for them, like counters, login area, blinking text, …. At that time, I even created a content management system, that could receive contributions through a form and automatically published them every day at a given time, with a countdown timer in the website telling visitors when the next update would occur. This may be seen as trivial today, but at that time it was very uncommon. Those were really fun days, where I spent several nights learning new things and talking to other people who had the same interest in IRC on the deceased Brasnet network. If you are curious to learn more, check out my interview at WordCamp Belo Horizonte 2016 (content in Portuguese).

First contact with WordPress

When the time came to choose my undergraduate, there was no doubt that it would be something related to computers. So I chose a Computer Science degree from Federal University from Parana (UFPR). During college, I also wanted to dabble in other fields, so I decided to create a blog in which to write movie reviews. Looking for a platform in which to easily publish texts, so I wouldn’t have to worry about coding because I already was doing this every day at school, I discovered WordPress. It didn’t take long and, in 2009, I launched my first public blog about movies, which after one year became interrogAção (content in portuguese), a cultural hub on cinema, literature, and comics, with collaborators from several cities in Brazil. As in the case with my first tutorial websites and IRC conversations, many of these people I only knew virtually, but we had an intense contact while exchanging know-how.

Even though my focus was more on content creation and editorializing, I began to learn more about how to create themes and features in WordPress to customize the website. In one of these researches, I found out that an event focused on WP was going to happen in my city. Even not knowing a lot about the platform, I decided to attend and learn more.

First contact with the community

The event was WordCamp Curitiba 2010 (content in portuguese) and I still remember how amazed I was at it being so cheap, I think it was R$60 or less, offering so many souvenirs and snacks. Other tech events I had attended had always charged more than double and hadn’t offered half of these things.

The talks were amazing, and everyone was always very kind and available. I was so excited about everything that I promised myself that I would volunteer during the next edition and also try to be a speaker. As I didn’t know anyone at the event, I challenged myself to talk with at least three people — I was extremely shy back then. Since then two of them have become lifelong friends.

At the end of the event, I found out that there was an after-party called WordCana (a joke with the word “cana”, from sugarcane, that is used to make distilled spirit). Even though I didn’t drink alcohol, I decided to go and it was awesome! There, I got to know the event’s speakers, organizers and attendees. Everyone talking as equals. And the fact that I didn’t drink alcohol didn’t change at all my interaction with them.

From attendee to WordCamp organizer

The promise I had made during that event came true! Less than two years later, I was helping to organize the next edition, WordCamp Curitiba 2012 (content in portuguese), which was where I also gave my first public talk (content in portuguese). I was still very shy and, during the talk, I was so nervous that I couldn’t hold the microphone near my mouth. Because of that, even though it was a small room, people were having a hard time listening to my voice. Nevertheless, it was an important overcoming experience that has kept me desiring to improve my public speaking skills for future talks to this day.

From user to entrepreneur

Since I was a kid I had dreamt about opening my own company. Therefore, when I graduated in 2011, as I have always liked creating websites, I had little doubts about my next step: creating a web development company. I named it Spirallab, because of my passion for spirals and imagining turning it into a creative project lab. In the beginning, I didn’t define a direction and I worked with various systems and programming languages. Soon I realized that giving maintenance to these different solutions was a lot of work. So I opted to use a single platform, WordPress, due to its ease of use for my clients and the possibility to create various types of websites.

This decision allowed me to dive even deeper into the system, making better and faster-to-deliver solutions for my clients. As time went by, I also increased my services within the platform, adding support, maintenance, courses, consulting and optimized hosting for WordPress, which at that time was extremely hard to find. This allowed for a broader client range. It also enabled us to specialize in the platform, getting to better know all of its facets.

Even being a small company, never going beyond four people, I made sure to find ways to contribute to the WordPress community. After all, I managed to support my business without paying a single cent to use the platform. That is why I sponsored several WordCamps and meetups. This created a curious situation: Spirallab’s name was side by side with other sponsors that had 10 to 50 times its size. I wondered why there weren’t more companies doing the same. The sponsorship quotas started with a very low price tag, sometimes R$250. Considering the annual revenue of a company that uses WP as its main solution, I believe that this cost or investment could be easily included in its annual budget. I wish more companies, regardless of their size, would do that.

Besides that, I’ve talked at several meetups and WordCamps, where I shared what I learned in my day-to-day life. It was always and still is a big pleasure to be able to make these contributions. During the events, I gave away some stickers from my company that had an illustration of a digital alchemist (a kind of modern wizard). Because of that, and my looks (long hair and beard), I ended up being nicknamed the WordPress Wizard.

Eight years after Spirallab’s foundation, I decided to close the company’s activities and start a new chapter at Pipefy in 2019, where I currently work as a WordPress Development Coordinator.

The return of Curitiba’s WordPress Community

After WordCamp 2012, Curitiba’s community became inactive. But the urge to continue with the events stayed with me. It took me three years to take the first step. So I got in touch with other people from the Brazilian community that I had met at WordCamp, to find out what was needed to restart the meetings, which are called meetups, in Curitiba. Coincidentally, I found out three people who wanted to do the same and we started planning the event through Slack, a text chat software. In less than a month, we organized the first event, on August 5, 2015. The most curious thing was that we were able to do all of the planning virtually, and only met for the first time in person on the day of the event.

Due to the speed in which we were able to organize this event, it may seem that we already had experience with this type of organization, but in fact, we didn’t have much, if any. So the first thing we asked ourselves was, “What would be nice to have included in the event if we were attendees?”. And two things stood out: having food and fun. So we ordered food (pizza, for convenience) and we tried to make something funner and without many formalities. We didn’t want to have those events where hardly anyone talks to anyone and after the talk, everyone leaves like they’re running away from something.

Keeping anyone from feeling lost, we made a brief presentation with slides at the beginning of the meetup, explaining what the event was and how it was organized, asking everyone to introduce themselves. This structure was maintained during all future events. Little by little, we carried out several experiments, such as a section where everyone could share news, themes, or plugin tips, or a classified section, where people could say if they were looking for or offering a particular service. Among the organizers, we always pre-arranged tips to be shared, in order to encourage others to participate. At first, few people engaged, but over time, they ended up becoming an important part of the event.

As I was extremely shy, getting in front of people to introduce the meetup was not easy.

I was very nervous and ended up speaking very low, even stuttering a little. I wanted to change that and knew that the only way was to practice. I believe the meetup is a great place for this, as it is a small group of people with a common interest: learning.

This makes everyone more receptive, creating a safe environment to participate in a variety of ways.

By the way, this is something very important to me: making the events an environment where everyone feels welcome and safe to ask questions and share experiences. Therefore, I always welcome new participants and encourage them to participate and talk to other people. Sometimes I retell the story of my first WordCamp, where I challenged myself to talk to three strangers.

Nowadays, although I’m still a reserved person, I’m not so shy anymore and can speak in public without as much difficulty. Because of this personal achievement, whenever possible, I encourage others to give their first talk and also share all the tips I used, and still use, to make better presentations. I get very happy when I see people overcoming these challenges and growing personally and professionally. Despite having changed a lot, I still set a personal challenge to always do something to take me out of my comfort zone in each and every talk. Sometimes it doesn’t have the expected effect, but at least I have one more funny story to tell.

It’s been more than six years since the first meetup (there was even a commemorative video) and throughout this time the WordPress community in Curitiba has held monthly events. I confess that it is not easy to maintain this consistency, but it is very rewarding!

From developer to WordPress content creator

I’ve always enjoyed reading technology newsletters, but there weren’t any specific to WordPress in Brazil. After much contemplation (and procrastination) I decided to create a newsletter that prioritized the spreading of content in Portuguese. And, on June 22, 2019, I published the Zero edition of PainelWP (content in portuguese). Since then, I’ve searched and published the main news, tutorials, tips, events, and WordPress jobs weekly. My main goal with the newsletter is to inspire more people to create content about WP in Portuguese.

As I learn a lot from reading tutorials and articles, this year (2021), I also started writing content regularly about WordPress on my blog (content in portuguese). One of the publications I’m doing on behalf of PainelWP is to write about how to use WordPress’s native PHP functions (content in portuguese), with code examples. Writing regularly is quite challenging, but it’s very rewarding and I learn a lot. I recommend creating a blog and posting on it regularly to all professionals who want to improve their knowledge. One idea is to keep a record of what you are learning on the blog.

In addition, all of this is published under the Creative Commons BY-SA license, almost an equivalent of free software license for content. I chose this license because it makes it easy for content to be shared and used, like the WordPress source code.

The Importance of the WordPress Community

I believe that the great advantage and differential of WordPress, in addition to the numerous plugins and themes available, is its community. Because it’s an open platform and makes it easy to create websites, it attracts people with very different technical levels and backgrounds. This diversity helps create an open space for exchange, where everyone has something different to teach.

This creates a connection both online and in person. It’s very satisfying to meet people in person at community events. From these encounters, I’ve made several lasting friendships. These contacts also have helped me a lot professionally. I’ve received several job referrals from them and I’ve also referred several people.

An important tip I’ve learned in the WordPress community is: every time you’re in a conversation circle during events, leave a free space for a new person to join the circle. This format is also called the Pac-Man Rule.

If you’re not yet part of the WordPress community, I recommend looking for a meetup in your city, or nearby, to join. There are also several community meetings online now, which is a great opportunity to exchange knowledge with people from other cities. Hope you’ve enjoyed my story and see you at the next meetup or WordCamp!

Histórias de um colaborador em série

Oi! Meu nome é Daniel Kossmann. Utilizo WordPress desde 2009, sou um dos organizadores da Comunidade de WordPress de Curitiba, criador da newsletter semanal PainelWP e escrevo regularmente sobre WP em meu blog pessoal. Esta é a minha história antes e depois de começar a participar da comunidade do WordPress do Brasil. Boa leitura!

Primeiros contatos com a internet

Desde criança já gostava bastante de computadores e videogames, mas a internet abriu um mundo totalmente novo para mim. Fiquei tão fascinado que aos 11 anos, por volta de 1998, lendo tutoriais e analisando códigos HTML criei o meu primeiro site (sobre James Bond, eu era um grande fã). Nesses primeiros anos, apesar de meus pais não entenderem direito o que eu fazia e porque passava tantas horas em frente ao computador, eles me apoiaram comprando livros e computadores.

Aos poucos fui aprendendo mais sobre programação e criando meus próprios sistemas em ASP e depois em PHP. Como existiam poucos sites em português que ensinavam programação, criei vários sites que ensinavam outras pessoas a criarem sites e adicionar pequenas funcionalidades neles (como contadores, áreas de login, textos piscando, …). Nesta época, também cheguei a criar meu próprio gerenciador de conteúdo, que aceitava o envio de conteúdo por colaboradores através de um formulário e fazia a publicação automaticamente todos os dias em um determinado horário (com um contador no site avisando quando seria a próxima atualização). Isto pode parecer bem trivial hoje em dia, mas naquele tempo ainda não era nada comum. Esta foi uma época bem divertida, onde passei várias madrugadas aprendendo coisas novas e conversando com outras pessoas que tinham o mesmo interesse no IRC, na falecida rede Brasnet. Se você ficou curioso para saber sobre essa época, veja a entrevista que o WordCamp Belo Horizonte 2016 fez comigo.

Primeiros contatos com o WordPress

Quando chegou a hora de escolher um curso superior, não tinha dúvidas que seria algo relacionado à computação. Então entrei no curso de Ciência da Computação na Universidade Federal do Paraná (UFPR). Durante a faculdade, também queria experimentar outras áreas e decidi criar um blog para escrever críticas de filmes. Procurando por uma plataforma que fosse fácil de publicar textos para que eu não tivesse que me preocupar com códigos (já via isso todo dia no meu curso), descobri o WordPress. Não demorou muito e em 2009 criei meu primeiro blog público sobre cinema, que depois de um ano se transformou no interrogAção, um portal cultural sobre cinema, literatura e quadrinhos, com colaboradores de várias cidades do Brasil. Assim como nos meus primeiros sites de tutoriais, e conversas do IRC, muitas dessas pessoas eu só conhecia virtualmente, mas tínhamos um contato intenso de troca de conhecimento.

Apesar do meu foco estar mais voltado para criação e editoração de conteúdo, comecei a aprender mais sobre como funcionava a criação de temas e funcionalidades no WordPress para poder personalizar o site. Em uma dessas pesquisas, descobri que iria acontecer um evento só sobre o WP na minha cidade. Mesmo não sabendo ainda muito sobre o sistema, decidi me inscrever para poder aprender mais.

Primeiro contato com a comunidade

O evento era o WordCamp Curitiba 2010 e ainda lembro do quanto fiquei impressionado por ele ser tão barato (acho que foi R$60 ou menos), oferecer tantos brindes e ter lanches. Os outros eventos de tecnologia que havia participado sempre custaram mais que o dobro e não ofereciam nem metade dessas coisas.

As palestras foram ótimas e todo mundo era sempre muito gentil e disponível. Fiquei tão empolgado com tudo, que prometi para mim mesmo que iria ajudar na próxima edição e também tentar palestrar nela. Como não conhecia ninguém no evento, defini como desafio pessoal falar com pelo menos três pessoas (eu era extremamente tímido). Duas delas acabaram se tornando amizades de longa data.

No final do evento, descobri que haveria uma continuação chamada WordCana. Mesmo não gostando de beber, decidi ir e foi sensacional! Lá, conheci mais de perto os palestrantes, organizadores e participantes do evento. Todos falando de igual para igual. E o fato de não beber, não influenciou em nada minha interação com as outras pessoas.

De participante para organizador do WordCamp

A promessa que fiz durante o evento deu certo! Menos de dois anos depois, estava ajudando a organizar a próxima edição, o WordCamp Curitiba 2012. Nele também fiz minha primeira palestra pública. Eu continuava sendo muito tímido e durante a palestra, fiquei tão nervoso que não conseguia deixar o microfone perto da boca. Por conta disso, mesmo em uma sala pequena, as pessoas tiveram dificuldades para me escutar. Mesmo assim, foi uma importante experiência de superação, que me ajudou a continuar querendo melhorar minhas habilidades de falar em público em futuras palestras.

De usuário para empreendedor

Desde criança sonhava em abrir minha própria empresa e como gostava de criar sites, quando me formei em 2011, não tive muitas dúvidas sobre qual seria meu próximo passo: abrir uma empresa que desenvolve soluções para a internet. Chamei ela de Spirallab, por conta da minha paixão por espirais e pensando em torná-la um laboratório para projetos criativos. No início não defini muito um foco e trabalhei com vários sistemas e linguagens de programação diferentes. Aos poucos percebi que a manutenção dessas diferentes soluções estava ficando muito trabalhosa. Decidi que deveria utilizar apenas uma única plataforma e escolhi o WordPress, porque era fácil de ser utilizado pelo cliente e permitia a criação de diversos tipos de sites.

Esta decisão me permitiu aprofundar muito mais no sistema, fazendo com que criasse soluções melhores e mais rápidas de entregar para meus clientes. Conforme o tempo foi passando, também aumentei as opções de serviços oferecidos em volta da plataforma: suporte, manutenção, hospedagem otimizada para WordPress (na época era extremamente difícil achar algo assim), cursos e consultorias. Isto permitiu uma diversificação maior de clientes. Também possibilitou uma especialização na plataforma, conhecendo todos os aspectos que a envolviam.

Mesmo sendo uma empresa pequena (nunca passou de 4 pessoas), fiz questão de encontrar maneiras de contribuir com a comunidade do WordPress. Afinal, eu estava conseguindo sustentar o negócio sem precisar pagar nenhum centavo para utilizar a plataforma. Por isso ajudei a patrocinar vários WordCamps e meetups. Isso criava uma situação curiosa: o nome da Spirallab ficava ao lado de outros patrocinadores que tinham 10 ou 50 vezes o tamanho dela. Ficava então me perguntando porque não haviam mais empresas fazendo o mesmo. As cotas desses patrocínios iniciavam com um valor bem baixo (muitas vezes em R$250). Se formos considerar o faturamento de uma empresa que utiliza o WP como solução principal, acredito que este custo (ou investimento) poderia ser facilmente adicionado ao planejamento anual. Gostaria muito que mais empresas, independente do tamanho, fizessem isso.

Além disso, palestrei em vários meetups e WordCamps, onde compartilhei o que havia aprendido no meu dia a dia. Sempre foi (e ainda é) uma satisfação muito grande poder fazer estas contribuições. Durante os eventos eu distribuía um adesivo da minha empresa que tinha a ilustração de um alquimista digital (uma espécie de mago moderno). Por conta disto, e do meu visual (cabelo comprido e barba), acabei ganhando o apelido de o Mago do WordPress.

Oito anos depois da fundação da Spirallab, decidi encerrar as atividades da empresa e iniciei um novo capítulo na Pipefy em 2019, onde trabalho atualmente como coordenador de desenvolvimento WordPress.

O retorno da Comunidade de WordPress de Curitiba

Depois do WordCamp 2012, a Comunidade de Curitiba ficou inativa. Mas a vontade de continuar com os eventos continuou na minha cabeça. Demorei três anos para dar o primeiro passo. Então entrei em contato com outras pessoas da comunidade brasileira que tinha conhecido no WordCamp, para saber o que era necessário para voltar a fazer os encontros (também chamados de meetups) em Curitiba. Por coincidência, descobri que mais três pessoas estavam querendo fazer o mesmo e começamos a planejar o evento através do Slack (software de bate papo em texto). Em menos de um mês, organizamos o primeiro evento, no dia 5 de agosto de 2015. O mais interessante foi que conseguimos fazer tudo isso virtualmente. Só no dia do evento que nós nos encontramos pessoalmente pela primeira vez.

Pela velocidade que conseguimos organizar este evento, pode parecer que já tínhamos experiência neste tipo de organização, mas na verdade não tínhamos muita (ou nenhuma) experiência como organizadores. Por isso, a primeira coisa que nos perguntamos foi: o que seria legal ter, caso fossemos participantes? E duas coisas se destacaram: ter comida e ser divertido. Então pedimos comida (pizza, pela praticidade) e tentamos fazer algo mais divertido e sem formalidades. Não queríamos aqueles eventos onde quase ninguém fala com ninguém e depois da palestra todos vão embora como se estivessem fugindo de algo.

Para que ninguém se sentisse perdido, no início do meetup fizemos uma breve apresentação com slides, explicando o que é o evento e como ele é organizado, pedindo para cada um se apresentar. Essa estrutura se manteve durante todos os próximos eventos. Aos poucos fomos fazendo vários experimentos. Desde uma seção onde todos podiam compartilhar uma notícia, dica de tema ou plugin, até um espaço para classificados, onde as pessoas poderiam dizer se procuravam ou ofereciam determinado serviço. Entre os organizadores, sempre combinamos previamente dicas para serem compartilhadas, de forma a estimular outras pessoas a participarem. No começo poucas pessoas participavam, mas com o tempo, estes momentos acabaram se tornando uma parte importante do evento.

Como eu era extremamente tímido, ficar em frente a várias pessoas para apresentar o meetup não era nada fácil. Ficava muito nervoso e acabava falando bem baixo, até gaguejando um pouco. Queria mudar isso e sabia que o único jeito era praticar. Acredito que o meetup é uma ótima oportunidade para isto, por ser um grupo pequeno de pessoas com um interesse em comum: aprender. Isso faz com que todos sejam mais receptivos, criando um ambiente seguro para participar de várias formas.

Aliás, isto é algo muito importante para mim: tornar os eventos um ambiente onde todas as pessoas se sintam bem vindas e seguras para fazerem perguntas e compartilharem experiências. Por isso, sempre dou boas vindas para os novos participantes e os incentivo a participarem e conversarem com outras pessoas do evento. Às vezes, conto a história do meu primeiro WordCamp, onde me desafiei a conversar com três pessoas desconhecidas.

Hoje em dia, apesar de continuar sendo uma pessoa mais quieta, não sou mais tão tímido e consigo falar em público sem tanta dificuldade. Por conta desta superação pessoal, sempre que possível, incentivo outras pessoas a darem sua primeira palestra e também compartilho todas as dicas que utilizei (e ainda utilizo) para fazer melhores apresentações. Fico muito feliz quando vejo pessoas superando essas dificuldades e crescendo pessoalmente e profissionalmente. Apesar de ter mudado muita coisa, ainda utilizo como desafio pessoal fazer sempre algo para me tirar da zona de conforto em cada palestra (às vezes não tem o efeito esperado, mas pelo menos tenho mais uma história engraçada para contar).

Já se passaram mais de seis anos desde o primeiro meetup (teve até um vídeo comemorativo) e desde lá a comunidade de WordPress de Curitiba faz eventos mensalmente. Confesso que não é nada fácil manter essa consistência, mas é muito gratificante!

De desenvolvedor para criador de conteúdo sobre WordPress

Sempre gostei muito de ler newsletters sobre tecnologia, mas não havia nenhuma específica de WordPress no Brasil. Depois de muito contemplar (e procrastinar), decidi criar uma newsletter que priorizasse a divulgação de conteúdo em português. E, em 22 de junho de 2019, publiquei a edição zero do PainelWP. Desde lá, semanalmente procuro e divulgo as principais notícias, tutoriais, dicas, eventos e vagas de WordPress. Meu principal objetivo com a newsletter é inspirar mais pessoas a criarem conteúdo sobre WP em português.

Como aprendo muito lendo tutoriais e artigos, também comecei a escrever regularmente este ano (2021) no meu blog conteúdo sobre WordPress. Uma das publicações que estou fazendo por conta do PainelWP é escrever semanalmente sobre como utilizar funções nativas em PHP do WordPress, com exemplos de códigos. Escrever regularmente é bem desafiador, mas é muito gratificante e aprendo bastante. Recomendo a todos os profissionais que querem aprimorar seus conhecimentos, criar um blog e postar regularmente. Uma ideia é manter um registro do que você está aprendendo no blog.

Além disso, tudo isso é publicado sob a licença Creative Commons BY-SA, quase um equivalente do software livre para conteúdo. Escolhi esta licença pois facilita que o conteúdo seja compartilhado e utilizado, assim como o código fonte do WordPress.

A importância da comunidade de WordPress

Acredito que a grande vantagem e diferencial do WordPress, além dos inúmeros plugins e temas disponíveis, é a sua comunidade. Por ser uma plataforma aberta e facilitar a criação de sites, ele atrai pessoas com vários níveis técnicos e históricos muito diferentes. Esta diversificação ajuda a criar um espaço aberto para trocas, onde cada um tem algo diferente para ensinar.

Isto cria uma conexão que se dá tanto online quanto presencialmente. É muito gratificante encontrar pessoas pessoalmente em eventos da comunidade. A partir desses encontros, fiz várias amizades duradouras. Estes contatos também me ajudaram bastante profissionalmente. Já recebi várias indicações para serviços a partir deles e também já indiquei várias pessoas.

Uma dica importante que aprendi na comunidade de WordPress é: toda vez que estiver em uma roda de conversa durante os eventos, deixe um espaço livre para que uma nova pessoa possa se juntar à roda. Este formato também é chamado de regra do Pac-Man.

Se você ainda não faz parte da comunidade de WordPress, recomendo procurar um meetup na sua cidade (ou próximo dela) para participar. Também há várias comunidades fazendo encontros online agora, que são uma ótima oportunidade de trocar conhecimento com pessoas de outras cidades. Espero que você tenha gostado da minha história e nos vemos no próximo meetup ou WordCamp!