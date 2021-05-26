WordPress – The Source Of My Satisfaction And Joy

આ નિબંધ ગુજરાતીમાં પણ ઉપલબ્ધ છે

My adventure with WordPress started back in the year 2017. Till then there were many ups and downs and I was clueless which field I will enter into. Right until the end of 2016, I was giving my exams to become a Chartered Accountant (CA) equivalent to CPA. I also love baking cakes and pastries. So, in the first half of 2017, I had started a small homegrown bakery for making donuts. It was interesting but it didn’t give me a sense of satisfaction. I also hosted some small exhibitions of fabrics and fashion apparels.

In short, I tried many different fields but I still wasn’t happy from within.

So, after giving up on CA (for which I spent a few years) and trying out hands on baking I still did not have the sense of satisfaction and wanted to do something that would give me an identity of myself and happiness. One casual day, my husband Dhruvin asked me to get involve with WordPress in some way or the other. But, I wasn’t sure whether I would get a place in the technical world or not. This was a completely different challenge for me.

Introduction to WordPress

After giving a serious thought I decided to get started with WordPress. I spent the initial 6-8 months exploring WordPress, learning the basics about the Web, making myself comfortable with it & deciding if this is something I would love to work on or not. I then participated in WordCamp Mumbai 2018. That was one of the few WordCamps I have attended. This WordCamp gave me enough confidence that WordPress is the new sky for me where there is no limit.

Finding the perfect role in WordPress

Now, that I got familiar with WordPress, the next question for me was what kind of role or a job I would best fit into?

I started interacting with a few people in WordCamp (which I miss very badly these days), I understood that I like interacting and engaging with people a lot. So, I thought that the Customer Support role would fit perfectly with my personality.

Once I was convinced about this, I got an opportunity to work with Tyche Softwares. They are a plugin development company focussing on niche WooCommerce plugins.

This was the first step of my professional journey in WordPress, something that I never imagined I would step into.

I started enjoying it more as I would gain immense satisfaction when I helped customers solve their problems.

I also tried my hand at the Business Development and Analytics part. I used to analyze customer feedback. The analysis involves creating the processes to improve the customer satisfaction and looking at how to automate a certain task using the tools at our hand. These things help in taking some important decisions on companies’ plugins with regards to new features.

About WordCamps

I love attending WordCamps. I began attending WordCamps in 2018 and my very first WordCamp was WC Mumbai 2018. Since then, I’ve been going to as many as would fit in my schedule every year. I learn something new at every WordCamp, we deepen existing relationships and start new ones.

My first major Wordcamp was WCEU 2019 held in Berlin. It was a memorable one which will be in my mind for ages. I realized that it’s so much fun getting to meet people in real life whom you have only known on social media. WordCamps have also been a great chance for me to learn from others and collaborate on ideas surrounding WordPress.

WordCamps have also been a great opportunity for me to travel and/or meet up with old friends, and make new ones. Of course, I also love the learning aspect of WordCamps. I look forward to learning new things and to speakers challenging my way of thinking, and seeing if there are ways I can improve my workflow or productivity or as a person.

The WordPress community has taught me that it’s ok if I don’t know everything, nobody does. We are all good at certain things and that’s totally fine!

The other memorable WordCamp for me was WordCamp Vadodara that happened in October 2019. I applied as a volunteer & the organizing team was kind enough to give me that opportunity. That entire day, I was taking video bytes of the attendees, helping with registrations, and running around just trying to talk to as many people as I could. I barely got time for my lunch or time to spend time at the Tyche sponsors booth. Trust me, at the end of the day, I felt like I am just made for this! I enjoyed every bit of this experience.

After volunteering a few more WordCamps, I applied to volunteer at the first-ever WordCamp Asia, which was to be held in Feb 2020 & my application was accepted as well. Unfortunately, COVID-19 struck just at that time & the event couldn’t take place.

I am definitely looking forward to helping the community in all the ways I can.

What I do in my free time

I love traveling and meeting new people. The idea of travel, packing my bags and disappearing to someplace, lives inside my brain all the time.

Whenever I meet someone for the first time or even encounter an old friend, I instantly want to talk about their own adventures.

As a kid I was always curious about the lifestyle of people living in the other part of the world.

Till date, I love exploring such things. I deeply believe travel makes you richer, not in your wallet, but in your intelligence and compassion.

I also love dancing, cooking new dishes and spending time on social media. I love watching cartoons too ;)

Time to take a break

The year 2020 has been a year full of surprises. Virus, lockdowns, travel restrictions to many such things. Through all these things was a moment of joy for me and my family. I was going to be a mother :) I was really happy but deep inside I was also having a feeling that I would loose my career and will not stay updated with WordPress and I would need to start again with everything. But, I am glad nothing of that sort happened. I was able to keep up with the trends via Twitter and other channels.

I really appreciate the support and the remote work policy of Tyche Softwares enabling me to work throughout my pregnancy. The policies at the organization have always been employee friendly.

Dhruvin and I become proud parents in November 2020.

I am enjoying this new phase of mine as much as I miss my involvement in the WordPress ecosystem.

I had taken an indefinite break until I felt that I would be able to dedicate time. Now, I am planning to resume my professional career. I would be taking my career ahead with Imaginate Solutions. Imaginate Solutions is also plugin development company focusing on niche WooCommerce plugins.

I am excited for the future ahead!

વર્ડપ્રેસ – સંતોષ અને આનંદ નો સાધન

વર્ડપ્રેસ સાથેનું મારું સફર વર્ષ 2017 માં શરૂ થયું. ત્યાં સુધી મારા જીવનમાં ઘણા ઉતાર-ચડાવ આવ્યા હતા અને હું કશું જાણતી ન હતી કે હું કયા ક્ષેત્રમાં પ્રવેશ કરીશ. 2016 ના અંત સુધી હું ચાર્ટર્ડ એકાઉન્ટન્ટ (CA) બનવા માટે મારી પરીક્ષા આપી રહી હતી. મને કેક અને પેસ્ટ્રી બેકિંગ નો પણ શોક છે. તેથી, 2017 ના ફર્સ્ટ હાફમાં, મેં ડોનટ્સ બનાવવા માટે એક નાની હોમ-બેકરી શરૂ કરી હતી. તે રસપ્રદ હતું, પરંતુ તે મને સંતોષ ની ભાવના આપતું ન હતું. મેં ફેબ્રિક્સ અને ફેશન એપેરલ ના એકઝીબીશન પણ હોસ્ટ કર્યા હતા.

ટૂંકમાં, મેં ઘણાં વિવિધ ક્ષેત્રો અજમાવ્યાં પરંતુ હું હજી પણ અંદરથી ખુશ નહોતી.

તેથી, CA (જે માટે મારા થોડા વર્ષો ગયા છે) છોડી દીધા પછી અને બેકિંગ પર પણ હાથ અજમાવ્યા પછી મને હજી પણ સંતોષની ભાવના નહોતી અને એવું કંઈક કરવા માંગતી હતી જે મને મારી ઓળખ પણ આપે અને આનંદ પણ આપે. એક કેઝ્યુઅલ દિવસે, મારા પતિ ધ્રુવિન એ મને વર્ડપ્રેસમાં ઇન્વોલ્વ થવાનું સજેસ્ટ કર્યું. પરંતુ, મને ખાતરી નહોતી કે મને તકનીકી વિશ્વમાં સ્થાન મળશે કે નહીં. મારા માટે આ એક સંપૂર્ણપણે અલગ પડકાર હતું.

વર્ડપ્રેસ સાથે મારો પરિચય

થોડું ગંભીરતા થી વિચાર કર્યા પછી મેં વર્ડપ્રેસ શું છે એ જોવાનું પ્રારંભ કર્યું. મેં પ્રારંભિક 6-8 મહિના વર્ડપ્રેસની શોધખોળમાં, વેબ વિશેની મૂળભૂત બાબતોને જોવામાં, મારી જાતને તેનાથી comfortable બનાવવામાં ગાળ્યા. મારે એ નક્કી કરવાનું હતું કે આ કામ કરવામાં મને રસ છે ક નહિ. મેં વર્ડકેમ્પ મુંબઈ 2018 માં પણ ભાગ લીધો હતો.આ વર્ડકેમ્પે મને પૂરતો વિશ્વાસ આપ્યો કે વર્ડપ્રેસ મારા માટે નવું આકાશ છે જ્યાં કોઈ મર્યાદા નથી.

વર્ડપ્રેસમાં યોગ્ય ભૂમિકા શોધવી

હવે, જ્યારે હું વર્ડપ્રેસથી પરિચિત થઈ ગઈ ત્યારે મારો આગળનો પ્રશ્ન એ હતો કે હું કયા પ્રકારની ભૂમિકા અથવા નોકરીમાં શ્રેષ્ઠ રીતે ફિટ થઈ શકું?

મેં વર્ડકેમ્પમાં થોડા લોકો સાથે વાતચીત કરવાનું શરૂ કર્યું (જે હું આ દિવસોમાં ખૂબ જ યાદ કરું છું). એ વાતચીત થી હું સમજી ગઈ કે મને લોકો સાથે વાર્તાલાપ કરવાનું અને વ્યસ્ત રહેવું ગમે છે. તેથી, મેં વિચાર્યું કે કસ્ટમર સપોર્ટ રોલ મારા વ્યક્તિત્વમાં સંપૂર્ણ રીતે ફિટ થશે.

એકવાર મને આ વિશે ખાતરી થઈ ગઈ પછી, મને Tyche Softwares સાથે કામ કરવાની તક મળી. તેઓ વિશિષ્ટ WooCommerce plugin પર ધ્યાન કેન્દ્રિત કરતી એક plugin કંપની છે.

આ વર્ડપ્રેસમાં મારી વ્યાવસાયિક મુસાફરીનું પહેલું પગલું હતું, જેની કલ્પના મેં ક્યારેય કરી નહોતી.

મેં જ્યારે ગ્રાહકોને તેમની સમસ્યાનો હલ કરવામાં મદદ કરી ત્યારે મને ખૂબ સંતોષ અને આનંદ નો અનુભવ થયો.

મેં બિઝનેસ ડેવલપમેન્ટ અને એનાલિટિક્સ પર પણ હાથ અજમાવ્યો છે. હું કસ્ટમર ફીડબેક નું એનાલીસીસ કરતી હતી. કસ્ટમર ને વધુ સંતોષ મળે એના માટે જે સુધારો લાવવાની જરૂર હોય અને જે કાર્ય માં ઓટોમેશન લાવી શકાય એ બધાનું એનાલીસીસ કરતી હતી. આ એનાલીસીસે કંપનીના ઘણા મહત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણયો લેવામાં મદદ કરી છે.

વર્ડકેમ્પ્સ વિશે માહિતી

મને વર્ડકેમ્પ્સમાં ભાગ લેવાનું ખુબ જ પસંદ છે. મેં 2018 માં વર્ડકેમ્પ્સમાં ભાગ લેવાનું શરૂ કર્યું અને મારો પ્રથમ વર્ડકેમ્પ WC મુંબઇ હતો. ત્યાર પછી, હું દર વર્ષે મારા સમયપત્રકમાં ફિટ થાય તેટલા વર્ડકેમ્પ્સમાં ભાગ લવ છું. હું દરેક વર્ડકેમ્પ માં કંઇક નવું શીખું છું. વર્ડકેમ્પ્સ જુના સંબંધોને વધુ ઘાડા બનાવે છે અને નવા સંબંધોની શરૂઆત કરવામાં મદદ કરે છે.

મારી પ્રથમ મુખ્ય વર્ડકેમ્પ બર્લિનમાં યોજાયેલી WCEU 2019 હતી. તે યાદો મારા મગજમાં યુગો સુધી રહેશે. મને સમજાયું કે વાસ્તવિક જીવનમાં એવા લોકોને મળવાનું ખૂબ જ આનંદની છે, જેને તમે ફક્ત સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર જાણતા હતા. વર્ડકેમ્પ મારા માટે અન્ય લોકો પાસેથી શીખવાની એક શ્રેષ્ઠ તક છે.

વર્ડપ્રેસ community મને શીખવ્યું છે કે બધાને બધું ના આવડે. એટલે કોઈ વસ્તુ જો મને નથી ખબર તો તે ઠીક છે. એમાં સંકોચ અનુભવ કરવાની જરૂર નથી. બધા અલગ અલગ વસ્તુ માં માહિર હોય છે અને તે ઠીક છે!

મારા માટે બીજું યાદગાર વર્ડકેમ્પ હતું WC Vadodara જે October 2019 માં થયું હતું. મેં એક Volunteer તરીકે અરજી કરી હતી અને મને આયોજક ટીમે તે તક આપી હતી. તે આખો દિવસ, હું ઉપસ્થિત લોકોના વિડિઓ બાઇટ્સ લઈ રહી હતી, રજીસ્ટ્રેશન માં મદદ કરી રહી હતી અને શક્ય તેટલા લોકો સાથે વાત કરવાનો પ્રયાસ કરી રહી હતી. Tyche સ્પોન્સર્સ બૂથ અને મારા બપોરના ભોજન માટેનો પણ સમય મે જેમ તેમ નીકળ્યો હતો. એ દિવસે મને લાગ્યું કે હું આજ કામ માટે બની છું! મેં આ દરેક અનુભવનો આનંદ માણ્યો.

થોડા વધુ વર્ડકેમ્પ્સમાં મેં volunteering કરી પછી, મેં Asia ની પહેલી વર્ડકેમ્પ્ WC Asia માં પણ Volunteer ની અરજી કરી, જે ફેબ્રુઆરી 2020 માં યોજાવાની હતી અને મારી અરજી પણ સ્વીકારી લેવામાં આવી. દુર્ભાગ્યે, COVID-19 ત્રાટક્યું અને ઇવેન્ટ થઈ શકી નહીં.

હું community ને જે રીતે કરી શકું તે બધી રીતે મદદ કરવા માટે ચોક્કસપણે રાહ જોઈ રહી છું.

મારા ફ્રી ટાઈમમાં હું શું કરું છું

હું મુસાફરી અને નવા લોકોને મળવાનું પસંદ કરું છું. મુસાફરી નો વિચાર અને મારી બેગ પેક કરી ક્યાંક અદ્રશ્ય થઈ જવું એવો જ વિચાર મગજની અંદર આખો સમય રહે છે.

જ્યારે પણ હું કોઈને પ્રથમ વખત મળું છું અથવા કોઈ જૂના મિત્રને મળું છું, ત્યારે હું તરત જ તેમણે પોતાના adventure વિશે વાત કરું છું.

એક બાળક તરીકે હું હંમેશાં વિશ્વના બીજા ભાગમાં રહેતા લોકોની જીવનશૈલી વિશે ઉત્સુક હતી.

આજની તારીખમાં પણ મને આવી વસ્તુઓનું અન્વેષણ કરવું ગમે છે. હું માનું છું કે મુસાફરી તમને તમારા wallet માં નહીં, પણ તમારી બુદ્ધિ અને કરુણામાં સમૃદ્ધ બનાવે છે.

મને નૃત્ય કરવું, નવી વાનગીઓ રાંધવી અને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પર સમય વિતાવવાનું પણ ગમે છે. મને કાર્ટૂન જોવાનું પણ ગમે છે;)

બ્રેક લેવાનો સમય

વર્ષ ૨૦૨૦ સૌ માટે આશ્ચર્યથી ભર્યું વર્ષ રહ્યું. જેમ કે વાયરસ, મુસાફરી માં લોકડાઉન અને ઘણી બીજી એવી બાબતો. આ બધી મુશ્કેલી વચ્ચે મારા અને મારા પરિવાર માટે એક આનંદ ની વાત હતી. હું માતા બનવા જઈ રહી હતી :) હું ખરેખર ખુબ જ ખુશ હતી પણ અંદરથી મને એક વાત સતાવતી હતી. મને એમ થઈ રહ્યું હતું કે હું મારી કારકિર્દી ગુમાવી દઈશ અને વર્ડપ્રેસ સાથે અપડેટેડ નહીં રહી શકું અને મારે બધું ફરી શરૂ કરવું પડશે. પરંતુ, મને આનંદ છે કે આ પ્રકારનું કંઈ થયું નથી. હું Twitter અને અન્ય ચેનલો દ્વારા trend સાથે updated રહી સાકી છું.

હું ખરેખર Tyche Softwares ની રિમોટ policy ની પ્રશંસા કરવા માંગુ છું. જેની મદદ થી મે pregnancy ના ૯ મહિના કામ કરી શક્યું. Tyche ની નીતિઓ હંમેશાં employee friendly રહી છે.

ધ્રુવિન અને હું નવેમ્બર 2020 માં ગૌરવપૂર્ણ માતા પિતા બન્યા. હું જેટલી આ મારા નવા તબક્કાની મજા માણી રહી છું, એટલી જ હું વર્ડપ્રેસ ઇકોસિસ્ટમમાં મારુ સ્થાન miss કરી રહી chu.

જ્યાં સુધી મને લાગતું નતું કે હું યોગ્ય સમય સમર્પિત કરી શકીશ ત્યાં સુધી મેં અનિશ્ચિત વિરામ લીધો હતો. હવે, હું મારી વ્યવસાયિક કારકિર્દી ફરી શરૂ કરવાની યોજના બનાવી રહી છું. હું મારી કારકિર્દીને Imaginate Solutions સાથે આગળ લઈ જઈશ. Imaginate Solutions પણ વિશિષ્ટ WooCommerce plugin બનાવનાર plugin કંપની છે.

હું મારા આગળના ભવિષ્ય માટે ઉત્સાહિત છું!