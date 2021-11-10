Contributing To WordPress Without Being A Developer – Contribuire a WordPress senza essere uno sviluppatore

Questo saggio è disponibile anche in italiano.

The beginnings trying various CMS

I’ve always been fascinated by the internet, I remember in the 90s going with friends to pubs where we could use a computer and understand how websites like the FBI’s were structured, or learning how to use the ancestors of today’s chats like, for example, mIRC.

I started creating websites in 1998 for fun, and my first paid job was for the shop where I bought comics.

Little by little I approached CMS to speed up the creation of sites: I tried Joomla and Drupal and they never fully satisfied me because of the scarcity of guides. Later, in a magazine, I read about a CMS for creating blogs that was beginning to be used to create incredible sites and which, moreover, had an international community that had created a very large documentation. Little by little, thanks to that documentation and the first sites in Italian, I started to use WordPress.

The turning point that changed my life, personally and professionally

Being an introvert by nature, I didn’t mind working from home, but I did have difficulty finding new clients and, at the same time, improving the quality of the work I was doing using WordPress, which had become the only CMS I was using to create sites.

The discovery was to look at the dashboard and notice a label where it was written Events and news on WordPress, inside which were reported events among which one immediately caught my attention: the WordPress meetup in Rome.

The turning point was in November 2017 when I went, with great curiosity, to the first meeting of the WordPress Meetup in Rome.

I must admit that the impact was not at all easy since the first talk I listened to then, was about WP-CLI, a command line interface for WordPress, and, for someone like me, who had done simple jobs and certainly not as a developer, it was a real trauma: I wondered if I was really suitable for this environment. Then, at the end of the meeting, someone mentioned WordCamp Rome 2017.

My first WordCamp

I tried to find out about this event and I found it difficult to understand how it worked: it was two days but, while I had read for the second day that it was going to be a day of talks, I had no idea what was going on during the first day. So I decided to write an email for information. The person who wrote back explained that it was a contributor day, a day called Contributor Day, and

in the end I chose not to participate because I thought to myself, “What can I do? I don’t know anything about WordPress”… a big mistake, which I later reflected on and understood.

The WordCamp was a great discovery: talks at all levels, from basic (suitable for me) to those for developers, even advanced or very advanced. I was immediately struck by the enthusiasm of the volunteers and the environment where I felt very comfortable, so much so that I asked myself how I could participate in some WordCamps. Asking around I was immediately informed about the possibility of applying as a volunteer.

During the WordCamp I heard about Slack; I didn’t understand much about it, even if everyone encouraged me to sign up to join the WordPress community, but the doubt I had was always the same: what could my contribution be?

Slack and the choice to join the Polyglots

Once on Slack, the choice of where to go was simple: not being a developer, I opted for the Polyglots (the volunteers who translate the whole WordPress ecosystem into the various languages) starting with the translation of a theme I was using for my work at the time. Little by little I got interested in the plugin activities, attending all the meetings and offering myself as a translator for themes and plugins: now I’m a GTE (General Translation Editor) and I also take care of the WordPress Core translations.

Participating in Slack has helped me enormously: I’ve met a lot of people who I now call friends. Moreover, by translating, I learned a lot about how themes and plugins work.

As my work with Polyglots has grown, it has led me to join other teams, the latest of which is the group of translators for Helphub, the new official WordPress documentation system.

WordCamps

After WordCamp Rome 2017, I started volunteering starting with WordCamp Rome 2018; there I participated in the first Contributor Day where I could actively contribute as a translator. Since that WordCamp, given my passion for photography, I volunteered as a photographer for many other events in Italy organized by the WordPress community, and I must say that this commitment to the community also allows me to have fun: being a photographer means having the opportunity to walk around the halls and capture moments of the life of a WordCamp.

Participating in WordCamps has made me so passionate about it that I must admit I have been in crisis due to the lack of events during the pandemic.

A friend of mine, a WordCamp fanatic like me, once said to me: “Stefano, there’s nothing to do, we have to admit that we are WordCamp addicts: the more you attend, the more you want to go to other WordCamps”.

The WordPress Meetup in Rome and the pandemic

In October 2019 I was asked to become the organizer of the WordPress meetup in Rome; at the beginning there was the difficulty of finding the place to organize the meetings since the agreement with the coworking that was previously available was broken, but COVID made sure that the event didn’t take place at all. The new challenge was therefore the organisation of online events, and, to be honest, I had fun as I had the pleasure of contacting many friends of the community who willingly offered to be speakers for the meetup in Rome with always interesting talks.

The WordCamp Italy

COVID led to the deleting of Meetups and WordCamps. Fortunately, the Italian WordPress community didn’t give up and organised the WordCamp Italia online, which brought together the organisers of previous meetups and WordCamps, as well as new people like me with no experience of organising events. I took part in both editions as a member of the social & communication team, where I took care of the social channels and website content together with the other two organisers who were part of the team, and the experience made me grow professionally because I worked with the best that could be among the members of the community.

Working together with community members

The best thing I got out of joining the WordPress community was the chance to collaborate with some people on a working basis and, I have to say, that was incredible. Being with many of them you have an incredible opportunity to grow in knowledge, you just have to be ready to learn… and with WordPress you never stop learning, there is always something new that is suggested to you by those who have more experience than you.

What did WordPress bring me?

Discovering the community: WordPress introduced me to the world of its community, both Italian and international; the WordPress community connects WordPress enthusiasts through monthly Meetups, annual WordCamps, virtual collaborations such as contributions to the WordPress project, and much more. Professional growth: the chance to work, but also the chance to learn more and more about its ecosystem Personal growth: WordPress and the community have helped my confidence and self-esteem; I still have the “impostor syndrome” and I fear it will never go away, as I always question all my choices (and often prefer to avoid exposing myself), but being in the community has helped me overcome many fears and fears, such as feeling eligible to apply for some position in WordPress companies, which I would NEVER have thought of doing before. Friends: Being in the community has made me discover that there are people like me who share the same thoughts about work and who are always nice to talk to, and I must admit that we could talk for hours because we always find topics to talk about. In the community I have discovered friends with whom I have formed an incredible bond, people who are always ready to stimulate and support, and give help when you are in difficulty … and this is a common feature of many communities that gravitate around the world of WordPress!!!

What can I recommend?

Join your local meetup or think about organising one, it will introduce you to an amazing world. Don’t be afraid to meet people at WordCamps and Contributor Days, because you will learn more there than in dozens of courses. Talk to people at those events and don’t worry, they’re people like you doing the same job as you and remember, the WordPress community is inclusive so you’ll always feel welcome, and you’ll see enthusiasm like you’ve never seen at other IT events.

One last recommendation: sign up for Slack and join the local WordPress community.

Contribuire a WordPress senza essere uno sviluppatore

Gli inizi provando vari CMS

Sono sempre stato affascinato da internet, mi ricordo quando negli anni ‘90 andavo con gli amici in pub dove potevamo utilizzare un computer e capire come erano strutturati i siti web come quello dell’FBI, oppure apprendendo l’utilizzo degli antenati delle attuali chat come, ad esempio, mIRC.

Ho iniziato a creare siti internet nel 1998 per gioco, e il mio primo lavoro pagato è stato per il negozio presso il quale acquistavo i fumetti..

Poco alla volta mi sono avvicinato ai CMS per velocizzare la creazione dei siti: ho provato Joomla e Drupal e non mi hanno mai soddisfatto appieno a causa della scarsità di guide. Successivamente, su una rivista, lessi di un CMS per la creazione di blog che iniziava a essere utilizzato per realizzare siti incredibili e che, inoltre, aveva una community internazionale che aveva creato una documentazione molto vasta. Poco alla volta, grazie a quella documentazione e ai primi siti in italiano, ho iniziato a utilizzare WordPress.

La svolta che ha cambiato la mia vita, personale e professionale

Essendo un introverso di natura, non mi dispiaceva lavorare da casa, andando incontro, però, alla difficoltà di trovare nuovi clienti e, al contempo, migliorare la qualità del lavoro che veniva da me svolta utilizzando WordPress, che era diventato, nel frattempo, l’unico CMS che utilizzavo per realizzare siti.

La scoperta fu quella di osservare la bacheca e notare una etichetta dove era scritto Eventi e notizie su WordPress, al cui interno erano segnalati degli eventi tra i quali uno colpì immediatamente la mia attenzione: il meetup WordPress di Roma.

La svolta fu a novembre del 2017 quando mi sono recato, con molta curiosità, al primo incontro del Meetup WordPress di Roma.

Devo ammettere che l’impatto non fu affatto facile visto che il primo talk che ascoltai allora, parlava di WP-CLI, una interfaccia da linea di comando per WordPress, e, per uno come me, che aveva svolto lavori semplici e non certamente come sviluppatore, fu un vero e proprio trauma: mi domandavo se fossi davvero adatto a questo ambiente. Poi, a chiusura dell’incontro, qualcuno accennò al WordCamp Roma 2017.

Il mio primo WordCamp

Cercai di informarmi su questo evento e mi risultava difficile capire come funzionasse: erano due giorni ma, mentre per il secondo giorno avevo letto che sarebbe stata una giornata dedicata ai talk, non avevo la minima idea di cosa si facesse durante il primo giorno. Così decisi e scrissi una email per avere informazioni. Chi mi rispose mi spiegò che si trattava di una giornata dedicata alla contribuzione, una giornata chiamata “Contributor Day” e,

alla fine, scelsi di non partecipare perché, tra me e me, pensavo: dicevo “Ma io che posso fare? Non so niente di WordPress”… un grave errore, sul quale ho poi riflettuto e compreso.

Il WordCamp è stata una grandissima una scoperta: talk di tutti i livelli, da quelli base (adatti a me) a quelli per sviluppatori, anche avanzati o avanzatissimi. Mi ha colpito da subito l’entusiasmo dei volontari e l’ambiente dove mi trovavo benissimo, tanto da chiedermi come fare per partecipare a qualche WordCamp. Chiedendo informazioni in giro fui subito informato della possibilità di candidarsi come volontario.

Durante il WordCamp sentivo parlare di Slack; capivo poco di cosa si trattasse anche se tutti mi incoraggiavano ad iscriversi per unirsi alla community di WordPress, ma il dubbio che mi attanagliava era sempre lo stesso: quale poteva essere il mio contributo?

Slack e la scelta di unirmi ai Polyglots

Arrivato su Slack, la scelta su dove andare è stata semplice: non essendo uno sviluppatore, ho optato per i Polyglots (i volontari che si occupano di tradurre tutto l’ecosistema WordPress nelle varie lingue) partendo dalla traduzione di un tema che utilizzavo per il mio lavoro in quel periodo. Poco alla volta mi sono appassionato alle attività dei plugin partecipando a tutte le riunioni ed offrendomi come traduttore per temi e plugin: adesso sono un GTE (General Translation Editor) e mi occupo anche delle traduzioni in italiano del Core di WordPress.

La partecipazione a Slack mi ha aiutato enormemente: ho conosciuto tantissime persone che ormai definisco amici. Inoltre, traducendo, ho imparato tantissimo su come funzionano temi e plugin.

La mia attività con i Polyglots, man mano che è cresciuto il mio impegno, mi ha portato ad unirmi ad altri team, ultimo dei quali è il gruppo dei traduttori di Helphub, il nuovo sistema ufficiale per la documentazione di WordPress.

I WordCamp

Dopo il WordCamp Roma 2017, ho iniziato a fare il volontario partendo dal WordCamp Roma 2018; lì ho partecipato al primo Contributor Day dove ho potuto contribuire attivamente come traduttore. A partire da quel WordCamp, vista la mia passione per la fotografia, mi sono offerto come volontario fotografo per molti altri eventi in Italia organizzati dalla community di WordPress e devo dire che questo impegno per la community, mi permette anche di divertirmi: essere fotografo vuol dire avere la possibilità di girare per le sale ed immortalare attimi della vita di un WordCamp.

Partecipare ai WordCamp mi ha appassionato tantissimo, tanto che devo ammettere di essere andato in crisi per mancanza di eventi durante la pandemia.

Un amico, fanatico di WordCamp come me, mi ha detto una volta: “Stefano, non c’è niente da fare, dobbiamo ammettere di essere dei drogati di WordCamp: più partecipi, più ti viene voglia di frequentarne altri”.

Il Meetup WordPress di Roma e la pandemia

Nell’ottobre del 2019 mi è stato chiesto di diventare organizzatore del meetup WordPress di Roma; all’inizio c’era la difficoltà di trovare il posto dove organizzare gli incontri visto che era saltato l’accordo con il coworking che dava in precedenza la disponibilità, ma il COVID ha fatto in modo che l’evento non si svolgesse del tutto. La nuova sfida è stata perciò l’organizzazione di eventi online, e, a dirla tutta, mi sono divertito avendo avuto il piacere di contattare tanti amici della community che si sono offerti volentieri di essere speaker per il meetup di Roma con talk sempre interessanti.

Il WordCamp Italia

Il COVID ha portato all’annullamento degli incontri dei Meetup e dei WordCamp. Fortunatamente la community italiana di WordPress non si è arresa ed ha organizzato il WordCamp Italia online, che ha messo assieme gli organizzatori di meetup e WordCamp precedenti, oltre a gente nuova come me a digiuno completo di esperienza di organizzazione di eventi. Ho partecipato a entrambe le edizioni come componente del team social & comunicazione, dove mi sono occupato dei canali social e dei contenuti del sito insieme con gli altri due organizzatori che facevano parte del team, e l’esperienza mi ha fatto crescere dal punto di vista professionale perché ho lavorato con il meglio che ci poteva essere tra i membri della community.

Il lavoro insieme ai membri della community

Il risultato migliore che ho ottenuto entrando nella community di WordPress è stata la possibilità di collaborare con alcune persone anche lavorativamente e, devo dire, che è stato incredibile. Stando con molti di loro si ha una incredibile possibilità di crescita nelle conoscenze, basta essere sempre pronti a imparare… e con WordPress non si finisce mai di imparare, c’è sempre qualcosa di nuovo che ti viene suggerito da chi ha più esperienza di te

Che cosa mi ha portato WordPress?

Scoprire la community: WordPress mi ha introdotto al mondo della sua comunità, sia italiana che internazionale; la community di WordPress collega gli appassionati di WordPress tramite Meetup mensili, WordCamp annuali, collaborazioni virtuali come i contributi al progetto WordPress, e molto altro ancora. Crescita professionale: la possibilità di lavorare, ma anche la possibilità di conoscere sempre più aspetti del suo ecosistema Crescita personale: WordPress e la community mi hanno aiutato nella sicurezza e nell’autostima; ancora adesso c’è in me la “sindrome dell’impostore” e temo che non se ne andrà mai via, dato che metto sempre in dubbio tutte le mie scelte (e spesso preferisco evitare di espormi), ma frequentare la community mi ha fatto vincere molte paure e timori, come sentirmi idoneo a candidarmi per una qualche posizione in aziende nell’ambito WordPress, cosa che, precedentemente, MAI avrei pensato di fare. Gli amici e le amiche: frequentare la community mi ha fatto scoprire che ci sono persone come me che condividono i miei stessi pensieri sul lavoro e con i quali è sempre piacevole poter parlare, e devo ammettere che potremmo discutere per ore perché troviamo sempre argomenti di cui parlare. Nella community ho scoperto amici e amiche con i quali si è creato un legame incredibile, persone che sono sempre pronte a stimolare e supportare, e dare un aiuto quando si è in difficoltà… e questa è una caratteristica comune a molte community che gravitano attorno al mondo di WordPress!!!

Cosa consigliare?

Partecipate al meetup della vostra città o pensate organizzarne uno, vi farà entrare in un mondo incredibile. Non abbiate paura di incontrare le persone ai WordCamp e partecipare ai Contributor Day, perché imparerete più lì che in decine di corsi. Parlate con chi partecipa a quegli eventi e non preoccupatevi, sono persone come voi che fanno il vostro stesso lavoro e ricordatevi, la community di WordPress è inclusiva per cui vi sentirete sempre ben accetti, e vedrete un entusiasmo come non avete mai visto in altri eventi di informatica.

Una ultima raccomandazione: iscrivetevi a Slack ed unitevi alla community locale di WordPress.