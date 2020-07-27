HeroPress Gets A Surprise

A couple of months ago Michelle Frechette approached me about being on a podcast for Sentree.io. I didn’t realize at the time I was going to be their inaugural guest! We had a great time, and things got back to normal.

Several weeks later Michelle said they sent me a thanks gift, which was very thoughtful, and that I should have someone video the unboxing. I never once imagined what they actually sent me. Here’s the video.

My family already has all sorts of ideas about how to use it at WordCamps. I just hope it survives being worn ALL DAY EVERY DAY.

It’s super well made, I snooped a little and found the etsy shop it came from. Really great embroidery and seaming. Really classy.

Thanks Sentree, and thanks Michelle. :)